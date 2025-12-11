"I Was Blown Away": US Founder Impressed With Swiggy, Blinkit Delivery Speed In India

For many travellers, India's vibrant food culture reveals itself not only through its restaurants, street stalls and regional cuisines, but also through the astonishing efficiency of its food delivery ecosystem. Visitors often marvel at how seamlessly a meal or even daily essentials can arrive at their doorstep within minutes, a contrast that feels especially stark for those coming from markets where food delivery is still comparatively slow. During his recent visit, an American entrepreneur experienced this first-hand, turning to X to share his amazement after Swiggy and Blinkit completed his order in just six minutes. His post has since sparked a discussion about India's hyper-optimised food-tech landscape.

US Entrepreneur Praises India's Ultra-Fast Food Delivery

In his X post, American founder James Blunt highlighted what he sees as a striking gap between India and the United States when it comes to delivery efficiency.

"Every time I visit India, the same as when I travel across Europe or the Middle East, there's one thing that always stands out: the delivery speed is insane in India. @Swiggy, @letsblinkit... You order something, and it's at your door in 6 MINUTES. I was blown away!" he wrote, crediting the platforms for their instant service.

He further compared this with the US, stating that an Uber Eats order "routinely takes an hour", and asked followers what could explain the "insane" difference.

Every time I visit India, same as when I travel across Europe or the Middle East, there's one thing that always stands out: the delivery speed is insane in India. @Swiggy , @letsblinkit… you order something and it's at your door in 6 MINUTES. I was blown away!



Meanwhile in the… — James Blunt (@JBlunt1018) December 10, 2025

Internet Reacts: Pride, Praise And Criticism

The post quickly generated thousands of reactions. Many Indian users agreed enthusiastically, saying the speed has become a daily convenience they rely on. One user commented, "Yep, it blows my mind, and I use it every day. Gotta acknowledge, Blinkit has nicely optimised their operations...They can't be late even if they wanted to."

Others pointed out challenges behind the system. A critic wrote, "Insanely cheap, readily available labour and exploitation-friendly regulations... Also, it holds only in big cities in India. Not broadly."

Another sceptical user suggested that the speed sometimes comes from pre-prepared food, saying, "Obvious reason that food is not fresh or prepared after the order placement. They cook in advance when someone orders, they pack and send."

Amid the debate, one commenter also encouraged the entrepreneur to explore India's culinary breadth, writing, "You should try Indian food too! It is delicious. India is also famous for silk, handicrafts, jewellery & spices."

India's Delivery Boom Continues To Gain Global Attention

As India's food delivery platforms continue to expand, innovate and compress delivery times, even travellers seem compelled to take notice. Whether praised for efficiency or questioned for sustainability, ultra-fast delivery is becoming a defining feature of urban food culture in the country.