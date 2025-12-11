"At Your Door In 6 Minutes": US Entrepreneur "Blown" Away By India's Quick Delivery Platforms

India's rapid 10-minute delivery ecosystem has completely reimagined the world of logistics. Recently, A US-based entrepreneur said he was "blown away" when his orders from Swiggy and Blinkit were delivered in just six minutes. He noted that this speed is unimaginable in the US, where an Uber Eats order can routinely take an hour.

"Every time I visit India, same as when I travel across Europe or the Middle East, there's one thing that always stands out: the delivery speed is insane in India. @Swiggy, @letsblinkit… you order something and it's at your door in 6 MINUTES. I was blown away! Meanwhile in the U.S., an Uber Eats order routinely takes an hour. The efficiency gap is insane. What could be the reason?" Blunt wrote on X.

His comments sparked wide discussion online, with many users in India expressing pride in the efficiency, and echoing his admiration. However, many others raised concerns about the risks faced by gig workers who rush to meet such rapid timelines. Some also pointed out that India's densely packed urban areas - with restaurants, dark stores, and homes in close proximity - enable faster deliveries compared to most Western cities.

One user wrote, "Insanely cheap, readily available labor and exploitation friendly regulations. At least true for India. Also it holds only in big cities in India. Not broadly."

A second user commented, "Yep, it blows my mind and I use it every day. Gotta acknowledge, Blinkit has nicely optimised their operations, they've set up a fulfillment center every 1-2 miles with a standard 10-20 delivery team. They can't be late even if they wanted to."

"All these 5 minute deliveries are by men in need who have only this one low paying job to survive. It is not the systemic efficiency of the companies running this model, but of those men who are made to rush insanely to complete the delivery lest they lose associated incentives or even the job sometimes," a third user said.

A fourth person explained, "I think a big part of it is density. Cities in India are so packed that a delivery guy is always just a few minutes away," a second user weighed in. A third user said, "That's because we have laws and ordinances. Indians will run each other over just to get down the road."