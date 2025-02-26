Entrepreneur Living In US Explains Why He Returned To India After 10 Years: "Best Decision Of My Life"

In pursuit of enhanced career prospects and economic security, several Indians have opted to relocate abroad. Countries like the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and Singapore have emerged as prime destinations, offering a platform for professional advancement and financial prosperity. However, this transition often comes with its own set of challenges. Many Indians struggle to adapt to the new culture, grappling with homesickness and the pain of separation from loved ones.

Recently, Indian entrepreneur Aniruddha Anjana, co-founder and CEO of ArcAligned revealed the heartwarming reason behind his decision to return to India after spending over a decade in the US. Contrary to popular assumptions about visa issues or job loss, Mr Anjana shared on Instagram that his motivation for coming back home was to care for his ageing parents. He clarified that his return was not driven by layoffs, immigration uncertainties, or career struggles, but by a desire to be there for his loved ones.

"When I last posted about returning to India after living in the U.S. for over 10 years because my parents needed me, I received many comments assuming that I must have lost my job or faced visa issues. But the real reason was that I wanted to spend time with my parents—who sacrificed so much for me—knowing they would never ask me to return," the video was captioned on Instagram.

"This was the only reason I came back, and after a year, I can confidently say it was the best decision of my life. I have definitely added years to their lives—and to mine,'' he added.

In an earlier post, he reflected on what prompted him to leave the United States. He described feeling drawn into a monotonous corporate lifestyle, where he was losing his sense of identity and becoming increasingly robotic. This realisation sparked his decision to break free from the corporate grind and seek a more fulfilling life.

Aniruddha's heartfelt story struck a chord with social media users, who poured out their thoughts in the comments section. Reacting to his post, one user wrote, "I believe whatever makes ur inner soul happy whether it's to stay in the USA or back home. Life is beautiful and challenging on both sides."

Another commented, "It's the best decision to come back to Homeland. I can relate to this." A third said, "That's called values... This shows you have been brought up well. In today's era when people think staying or going to IS is a status symbol, especially for middle-class Indians. A way to climb up the social ladder and show off among relatives .. leaving behind parents in their late 70s to die in a multi-storeyed house with maids to have a life in the US is not worth it .. so good to see people like you exist."