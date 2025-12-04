Bengaluru Man Ditches Rs 25 Lakh Job To Deliver Food. Here's The Reason Behind The Bold Move

A Bengaluru man has gone viral for quitting his Rs 25 LPA corporate job to work as a food delivery partner. The reason behind this bold move was shared on X by his friend, sparking conversations about entrepreneurship and humility. X user Enji Vi (@original_ngv), wrote that his friend quit his high-paying job as he is planning to start his own cloud kitchen and wanted to understand customer preferences firsthand. He wanted to learn which menu items in his university-adjacent locality were most popular, at what price points, and which locations were high-volume areas.

His decision was met with scepticism and concern from his family and friends, particularly because he was due to get married soon and had recently purchased a car. Some friends reportedly made fun of him, and he faced social humiliation, such as being shouted at by watchmen for using the lift while in his delivery uniform.

Despite his family's concerns, he's determined to pursue his entrepreneurial dream. Through his experience, he identified 12 potential Stock Keeping Units (SKUs) that could be sold at a low cost but high volume, which he plans to feature in his cloud kitchen.

"In order to learn which food his locality liked most, he became a food delivery boy for a few weeks. Now he has 12 SKUs in mind he can sell for cheap at high volume and his model shows he can start getting profits in 3-4 months. His parents are still against it. And apparently many of his friends have made fun of his decision. He has been telling me stories of how even watchmen will now scream at him like a sub human just because he's using a lift instead of stairs. But he is still going through with it, and I support him 100%. I just hope it pans out well for him," the post read.

See the post here:

A friend of mine left his 25 lpa+ job to become a Swiggy / Rapido driver. And no I'm not joking.



His parents called me asking me to talk sense into him, crying literally. He was going to get married next year. And just bought a car.



I spoke with him, and the reason shocked me.… — enji vi (@original_ngv) December 3, 2025

"Real Entrepreneurship"

Many social media users lauded his approach, calling it "real entrepreneurship" and a display of "guts to downgrade your lifestyle to upgrade your future".

One user wrote, "That's real market research. No slide decks. No assumptions. Just ground-level truth before execution. Massive respect."

Another commented, "Inspiring. But I wonder isn't there a more time efficient way to get this info with a much larger dataset (instead of the data of just one delivery partner)."

"Damn man. This takes guts. Moreover a very few people actually support when someone is starting a new! Glad to see you supporting," a third user wrote.

A fourth wrote, "This is actually one of the boldest and most calculated moves I've heard in a long time. Most people romanticize entrepreneurship from air-conditioned offices, but your friend is in the trenches, learning demand patterns, pricing, and customer behavior first-hand. That's real market research, not just Excel sheet assumptions."