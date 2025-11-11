Nuclear Power Corporation Of India Opens 122 Deputy Manager Vacancies

The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) is inviting applications for 122 posts of Deputy Manager for 2025. Candidates can visit the official website to fill out the form. The application window will be open till November 27, 2025. The recruitment is open to candidates with an engineering degree or an equivalent professional qualification in the relevant discipline.

Candidates for the Deputy Manager position will be selected based on a written or online examination. Following this, candidates will undergo an interview or personal assessment. All candidates are also required to pass a medical test as per NPCIL regulations. Selected candidates will receive a salary, allowances, and other benefits as per the PSU Executive Pay Scale.

NPCIL Recruitment 2025 Details

Position: Deputy Manager

Total Vacancies: 122

Application Opening Date: November 7, 2025

Application Deadline: November 27, 2025

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Engineering degree or equivalent professional qualification in the relevant discipline.

Age Limit: As per the position and category mentioned in the official NPCIL notification.

Experience: Experience is required for certain disciplines, as mentioned in the official notification.

Complete eligibility information is available in the official NPCIL recruitment notification.

Online Application Process

Candidates can apply online by following the steps below:

1.Visit the NPCIL Careers website or recruitment page.

2. Carefully read the official notification for eligibility, vacancies, and application instructions.

3. Click on the "Apply Online" link and complete the registration by entering basic information such as name, email address, and mobile number.

4. Log in to the portal using the login details obtained during registration.

5. Fill in educational qualifications, work experience (if applicable), and other personal information.

6. Upload the required documents, certificates, and photographs in the specified format.

7. Pay the applicable fee online.

8. Check all details carefully and submit the application before the deadline.

9. Print or save the application confirmation page or acknowledgement for future reference.