Nuclear Power Corporation Of India Limited Invites Applications For 74 Posts, Check Details

The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has released a recruitment notification to fill vacant posts for nurses, stipendiary trainees, and other positions. The application process begins today and will conclude on August 5. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 74 posts.

NPCIL Recruitment 2024: Application Fee

Nurse and Category I Posts: Rs 150

Other Posts: Rs 100

Exemptions: SC/ST and female candidates are exempted from fee payment.

Payment Methods: Debit card, credit card, or net banking

NPCIL Recruitment 2024: Age Limit

General Age Limit: 18-30 years

Stipendiary Trainees/Scientific Assistant (Diploma holders in engineering/Science graduates): 18-25 years

Stipendiary Trainees ST/TN Category: 18-24 years

X-Ray Technician: 18-25 years

NPCIL Various Post Recruitment 2024: Vacancy Details

Total Posts: 74

Nurse: 1

Stipendiary Trainees ST/TN Operator Category II:

Fitter: 10

Electrician: 8

Instrumentation: 13

Operator: 29

Stipendiary Trainees/Scientific Assistant ST/SA Cat-1:

Physics: 12

Mechanical: 5

Electrical: 3

Electronics Engineering: 1

X-Ray Technician C: 1

Eligibility

Nurse:

10+2 with a Nursing Diploma (3-year course) or BSc Nursing

Registration in State Nursing Council

Pay Scale

Nurse - A: Rs 44,900

Category-I Stipendiary Trainee/Scientific Assistant (ST/SA): Rs 35,400

Category-II Stipendiary Trainee (ST/TN): Rs 21,700

X-Ray Technician (Technician-C): Initial Pay of Rs 25,500

Selection Process

Nurse

For the nurse position, the selection process involves a preliminary test of 1-hour, an Advanced Test of 2-hour, and a skill test.

The written examination will be held in OMR-based or Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

Category-I Stipendiary Trainee/Scientific Assistant (ST/SA)

Diploma Holders in Engineering/Science Graduates

Written Examination

Personal Interview

Duration of Examination: 1.5 hours

Written Examination: OMR-based or Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Category-II Stipendiary Trainee (ST/TN)

Written Examination:

Preliminary Test (1-hour duration)

Advanced Test (2-hour duration)

Skill Test

Marking Scheme

Correct answer: 2 marks

Incorrect answer: 0.5 mark deduction

Qualifying marks

General Category (UR): 40% marks

SC/ST/OBC (NCL)/PwBD/EWS: 30% marks

Check detailed notification here