Nuclear Power Corporation Of India Limited Invites Applications For 74 Posts, Check Details

NPCIL Recruitment 2024: The application process begins today and will conclude on August 5.
The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has released a recruitment notification to fill vacant posts for nurses, stipendiary trainees, and other positions. The application process begins today and will conclude on August 5. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 74 posts.
NPCIL Recruitment 2024: Application Fee
- Nurse and Category I Posts: Rs 150
- Other Posts: Rs 100
- Exemptions: SC/ST and female candidates are exempted from fee payment.
Payment Methods: Debit card, credit card, or net banking
NPCIL Recruitment 2024: Age Limit
- General Age Limit: 18-30 years
- Stipendiary Trainees/Scientific Assistant (Diploma holders in engineering/Science graduates): 18-25 years
- Stipendiary Trainees ST/TN Category: 18-24 years
- X-Ray Technician: 18-25 years
NPCIL Various Post Recruitment 2024: Vacancy Details
- Total Posts: 74
- Nurse: 1
- Stipendiary Trainees ST/TN Operator Category II:
- Fitter: 10
- Electrician: 8
- Instrumentation: 13
- Operator: 29
- Stipendiary Trainees/Scientific Assistant ST/SA Cat-1:
- Physics: 12
- Mechanical: 5
- Electrical: 3
- Electronics Engineering: 1
- X-Ray Technician C: 1
Eligibility
Nurse:
- 10+2 with a Nursing Diploma (3-year course) or BSc Nursing
- Registration in State Nursing Council
Pay Scale
- Nurse - A: Rs 44,900
- Category-I Stipendiary Trainee/Scientific Assistant (ST/SA): Rs 35,400
- Category-II Stipendiary Trainee (ST/TN): Rs 21,700
- X-Ray Technician (Technician-C): Initial Pay of Rs 25,500
Selection Process
Nurse
For the nurse position, the selection process involves a preliminary test of 1-hour, an Advanced Test of 2-hour, and a skill test.
The written examination will be held in OMR-based or Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.
Category-I Stipendiary Trainee/Scientific Assistant (ST/SA)
Diploma Holders in Engineering/Science Graduates
- Written Examination
- Personal Interview
- Duration of Examination: 1.5 hours
- Written Examination: OMR-based or Computer-Based Test (CBT)
Category-II Stipendiary Trainee (ST/TN)
Written Examination:
- Preliminary Test (1-hour duration)
- Advanced Test (2-hour duration)
- Skill Test
Marking Scheme
- Correct answer: 2 marks
- Incorrect answer: 0.5 mark deduction
Qualifying marks
- General Category (UR): 40% marks
- SC/ST/OBC (NCL)/PwBD/EWS: 30% marks
Check detailed notification here
