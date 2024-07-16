Advertisement
Nuclear Power Corporation Of India Limited Invites Applications For 74 Posts, Check Details

NPCIL Recruitment 2024: For the nurse position, the selection process involves a Preliminary Test of 1 hour, an Advanced Test of 2 hours, and a skill test.

NPCIL Recruitment 2024: The application process begins today and will conclude on August 5.
The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has released a recruitment notification to fill vacant posts for nurses, stipendiary trainees, and other positions. The application process begins today and will conclude on August 5. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 74 posts.

NPCIL Recruitment 2024: Application Fee

  • Nurse and Category I Posts: Rs 150
  • Other Posts: Rs 100
  • Exemptions: SC/ST and female candidates are exempted from fee payment.

Payment Methods: Debit card, credit card, or net banking

NPCIL Recruitment 2024: Age Limit

  • General Age Limit: 18-30 years
  • Stipendiary Trainees/Scientific Assistant (Diploma holders in engineering/Science graduates): 18-25 years
  • Stipendiary Trainees ST/TN Category: 18-24 years
  • X-Ray Technician: 18-25 years

NPCIL Various Post Recruitment 2024: Vacancy Details

  • Total Posts: 74
  • Nurse: 1
  • Stipendiary Trainees ST/TN Operator Category II:
  • Fitter: 10
  • Electrician: 8
  • Instrumentation: 13
  • Operator: 29
  • Stipendiary Trainees/Scientific Assistant ST/SA Cat-1:
  • Physics: 12
  • Mechanical: 5
  • Electrical: 3
  • Electronics Engineering: 1
  • X-Ray Technician C: 1

Eligibility

Nurse:

  • 10+2 with a Nursing Diploma (3-year course) or BSc Nursing
  • Registration in State Nursing Council

Pay Scale

  • Nurse - A: Rs 44,900
  • Category-I Stipendiary Trainee/Scientific Assistant (ST/SA): Rs 35,400
  • Category-II Stipendiary Trainee (ST/TN): Rs 21,700
  • X-Ray Technician (Technician-C): Initial Pay of Rs 25,500

Selection Process

Nurse

For the nurse position, the selection process involves a preliminary test of 1-hour, an Advanced Test of 2-hour, and a skill test.

The written examination will be held in OMR-based or Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

Category-I Stipendiary Trainee/Scientific Assistant (ST/SA)

Diploma Holders in Engineering/Science Graduates

  • Written Examination
  • Personal Interview
  • Duration of Examination: 1.5 hours
  • Written Examination: OMR-based or Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Category-II Stipendiary Trainee (ST/TN)

Written Examination:

  • Preliminary Test (1-hour duration)
  • Advanced Test (2-hour duration)
  • Skill Test

Marking Scheme

  • Correct answer: 2 marks
  • Incorrect answer: 0.5 mark deduction

Qualifying marks

  • General Category (UR): 40% marks
  • SC/ST/OBC (NCL)/PwBD/EWS: 30% marks

Check detailed notification here

