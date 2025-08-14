Bank Of Maharashtra Opens 500 Generalist Officer Vacancies; Check Eligibility, Salary, How to Apply

Bank Of Maharashtra Recruitment 2025: The Bank of Maharashtra has announced a hiring drive for 500 Generalist Officer (Scale II) posts. Interested candidates can apply for the post by visiting the official website, bankofmaharashtra.in. The online application process has started and will continue till August 30, 2025.
Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification
- Bachelor's Degree / Integrated Dual Degree in any discipline with minimum 60% marks (55% for SC/ST/OBC/PwBD) from a recognised University/Institute OR Chartered Accountant.
Desirable: CMA / CFA / ICWA, JAIIB, or CAIIB.
Work Experience
- Minimum 3 years as an officer in a Scheduled Public/Private Sector Bank
- Experience in Credit, Branch Management, or similar leadership roles preferred
Age Limit
Minimum: 22 years
Maximum: 35 years (Relaxation for reserved categories as per Govt. rules).
Salary And Benefits
Along with the Scale II basic pay (Rs 64,820 - Rs 93,960), selected candidates will receive allowances like:
- Dearness Allowance (DA)
- House Rent Allowance (HRA) / Lease Rental
- City Compensatory Allowance (CCA)
- Medical benefits & other perks as per bank policy.
Application Fee
UR/EWS/OBC: Rs 1,180
SC/ST/PwBD: Rs 118
Important Dates
Application Start: 13 August 2025
Last Date to Apply: 30 August 2025
Online Exam Date: To be announced
GD/Interview: To be announced
How to Apply for Bank of Maharashtra Generalist Officer Recruitment 2025
Follow these simple steps to complete your application:
- Visit the Official Website, bankofmaharashtra.in
- Open the Recruitment Section
- Find the "Generalist Officer Scale II - Project 2025-26" link
- Register yourself by clicking on "New Registration" and filling in basic details
- Upload Documents by attaching your photograph, signature, and certificates as per the given format
- Pay the application fee using online payment methods like debit card, credit card, or net banking
- Submit the form and keep a copy of the confirmation page for future reference