Bank Of Maharashtra Opens 500 Generalist Officer Vacancies; Check Eligibility, Salary, How to Apply

Bank Of Maharashtra Recruitment 2025: The Bank of Maharashtra has announced a hiring drive for 500 Generalist Officer (Scale II) posts. Interested candidates can apply for the post by visiting the official website, bankofmaharashtra.in. The online application process has started and will continue till August 30, 2025.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Bachelor's Degree / Integrated Dual Degree in any discipline with minimum 60% marks (55% for SC/ST/OBC/PwBD) from a recognised University/Institute OR Chartered Accountant.

Desirable: CMA / CFA / ICWA, JAIIB, or CAIIB.

Work Experience

Minimum 3 years as an officer in a Scheduled Public/Private Sector Bank

Experience in Credit, Branch Management, or similar leadership roles preferred

Age Limit

Minimum: 22 years

Maximum: 35 years (Relaxation for reserved categories as per Govt. rules).

Salary And Benefits

Along with the Scale II basic pay (Rs 64,820 - Rs 93,960), selected candidates will receive allowances like:

Dearness Allowance (DA)

House Rent Allowance (HRA) / Lease Rental

City Compensatory Allowance (CCA)

Medical benefits & other perks as per bank policy.

Application Fee

UR/EWS/OBC: Rs 1,180

SC/ST/PwBD: Rs 118

Important Dates

Application Start: 13 August 2025

Last Date to Apply: 30 August 2025

Online Exam Date: To be announced

GD/Interview: To be announced

How to Apply for Bank of Maharashtra Generalist Officer Recruitment 2025

Follow these simple steps to complete your application: