Bank Of Maharashtra Invites Applications For 350 Posts, Salary Up To 1.5 Lakh Monthly

Bank of Maharashtra has announced recruitment for 350 Specialist Officer posts in Scale II, III, IV, V and VI, including Assistant General Manager, Chief Manager and other positions. The online application process begins on September 10, 2025 and will remain open till September 30, 2025.

Steps to Apply for Bank of Maharashtra SO Recruitment 2025

Visit the official website, bankofmaharashtra.in

Go to the Careers or Current Openings section

Click on the Specialist Officers Recruitment 2025 link

Register with your basic details and create login credentials

Fill in the online application form with personal, educational and experience details

Upload scanned copies of certificates, mark sheets, resume and photograph/signature as required

Pay the application fee online through the payment gateway

Submit the form and download the final application copy for future reference

Documents Required

Candidates must upload educational certificates of 10th, 12th, graduation and post-graduation, professional degree mark sheets, mandatory work experience certificates and resume. Incomplete applications or those without documents will be rejected.

Application Fee

UR, EWS, OBC: Rs 1180 (including GST)

SC, ST, PwBD: Rs 118 (including GST)

Payment mode: Online only

Selection Process

Selection will be based on screening of applications, followed by an interview or discussion. The interview carries 100 marks and candidates must secure at least 50 marks, while the qualifying score for SC, ST and PwBD candidates is 45. In case of a tie, the older candidate will be placed higher.

Salary and Benefits

Scale VI: Rs 1,40,500 to 1,56,500

Scale V: Rs 1,20,940 to 1,35,020

Scale IV: Rs 1,02,300 to 1,20,940

Scale III: Rs 85,920 to 1,05,280

Scale II: Rs 64,820 to 93,960

Officers will also receive DA, HRA or lease rental, CCA, medical and other allowances as per rules.

Candidates are advised to complete the application process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues.