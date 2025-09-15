Advertisement

Bank Of Maharashtra Invites Applications For 350 Posts, Salary Up To 1.5 Lakh Monthly

Bank of Maharashtra has opened applications for 350 Specialist Officer posts across Scale II to VI, including roles such as Assistant General Manager and Chief Manager. Eligible candidates can apply online.

Bank of Maharashtra SO Recruitment 2025: Apply for 350 Posts before September 30

Bank of Maharashtra has announced recruitment for 350 Specialist Officer posts in Scale II, III, IV, V and VI, including Assistant General Manager, Chief Manager and other positions. The online application process begins on September 10, 2025 and will remain open till September 30, 2025.

Steps to Apply for Bank of Maharashtra SO Recruitment 2025

  • Visit the official website, bankofmaharashtra.in
  • Go to the Careers or Current Openings section
  • Click on the Specialist Officers Recruitment 2025 link
  • Register with your basic details and create login credentials
  • Fill in the online application form with personal, educational and experience details
  • Upload scanned copies of certificates, mark sheets, resume and photograph/signature as required
  • Pay the application fee online through the payment gateway
  • Submit the form and download the final application copy for future reference

Documents Required 

Candidates must upload educational certificates of 10th, 12th, graduation and post-graduation, professional degree mark sheets, mandatory work experience certificates and resume. Incomplete applications or those without documents will be rejected.

Application Fee

UR, EWS, OBC: Rs 1180 (including GST)
SC, ST, PwBD: Rs 118 (including GST)
Payment mode: Online only

Selection Process

Selection will be based on screening of applications, followed by an interview or discussion. The interview carries 100 marks and candidates must secure at least 50 marks, while the qualifying score for SC, ST and PwBD candidates is 45. In case of a tie, the older candidate will be placed higher.

Salary and Benefits

Scale VI: Rs 1,40,500 to 1,56,500
Scale V: Rs 1,20,940 to 1,35,020
Scale IV: Rs 1,02,300 to 1,20,940
Scale III: Rs 85,920 to 1,05,280
Scale II: Rs 64,820 to 93,960

Officers will also receive DA, HRA or lease rental, CCA, medical and other allowances as per rules.

Candidates are advised to complete the application process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues.

Bank Of Maharashtra Recruitment 2025, Bank Of Maharashtra SO 2025, Bank Of Maharashtra Specialist Officer Vacancy
