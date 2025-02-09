Bank Of Maharashtra Hiring For 172 Managerial Positions, Check Key Details

Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2025: Bank of Maharashtra is currently accepting applications for managerial positions. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website. This recruitment drive aims to fill 172 vacancies within the organisation. The registration process commenced on January 29 and will conclude on February 17, 2025.

Eligibility Criteria



Candidates can check the detailed notification for information on educational qualifications and age limits.

Selection Process



The selection process includes a written test (if required) and a personal interview/discussion. The bank may conduct a preliminary screening of applications to shortlist candidates based on their qualifications, suitability, and experience.

The final selection will be based on marks obtained in the personal interview/discussion, which carries 100 marks. To qualify, candidates must score at least 50 marks (45 for SC/ST/PwBD candidates).

In case multiple candidates achieve the cut-off score, they will be ranked in descending order of age. The bank reserves the right to modify the selection process depending on the number of applications received.

Application Fee

UR/EWS/OBC: Rs 1,180

SC/ST/PwBD: Rs 118

The fee can be paid online.

Emoluments: Presently, the starting basic pay applicable is as under:

Scale 7- 156500 - 4340/4 - 1,73,860

Scale 6- 1,40,500 - 4000/4 - 1,56,500

Scale 5- 1,20,940 - 3,360/2 - 1,27,660 - 3680/2 - 1,35020

Scale 4 1,02,300 - 2980/4 - 1,14,220 - 3,360/2 - 1,20,940

Scale 3 8,59,20 - 2,680/5 - 99,320 - 2,980/2 - 1,05,280

Scale 2 64,820 - 2,340/1 - 67,160 - 2,680/10 - 9,3960

Helpline Information

For any issues related to the application form, fee payment, or interview call letter, candidates can contact the helpdesk at 020-25614561 or email bomrpcell@mahabank.co.in.

Candidates must mention "Bank of Maharashtra - Recruitment Project 2024-25 ~ Phase II" in the subject line of their email. For further details, they should visit the official website of the Bank of Maharashtra.

Check detailed notification here