Top 5 Government Jobs To Apply In August 2025, Check Key Details

Government job aspirants have plenty of opportunities to explore this August, with multiple major recruitment drives announced across banking, defence, education, and public sector units. From 10th pass candidates to engineering graduates, here are the top five government job openings you should not miss this month:

1. Central Bank of India Recruitment 2025: Apply Without Fee

The Central Bank of India Samajik Utthan Avam Prashikshan Sansthan (CBI-SUAPS) has released a recruitment notification for the posts of Attendant and Counselor FLC. The best part-no application fee is required.

This is an excellent opportunity for candidates who are either matriculates (10th pass) or graduates. The last date to submit the application is August 8, 2025.

2. Indian Army SSC Tech Entry 2025: Direct Entry for Engineers

The Indian Army has opened applications for the 66th Short Service Commission (SSC) Technical Entry for engineering graduates. Both male and female candidates can apply for this prestigious opportunity to join the armed forces.

The course will begin in April 2026 at the Officers Training Academy (OTA), Gaya.

Total Vacancies: 379 (350 for men and 29 for women)

Application Window: July 16 to August 14, 2025

3. RPSC School Lecturer Recruitment 2025: 3,225 Teaching Posts

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released a notification for 3,225 School Lecturer (Grade I Teacher) posts in the School Education Department.

Eligible candidates can apply through the official portal rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Application Start Date: August 14, 2025

Last Date to Apply: September 12, 2025

4. SIDBI Recruitment 2025: Managerial Posts with Salary up to Rs 1.15 Lakh

The Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) has opened applications for 76 managerial posts in Grade A and Grade B, covering both general and specialist streams.

Application Period: July 14 to August 11, 2025

Official Website: www.sidbi.in

Salary: Up to Rs 1.15 lakh per month

This is a great opportunity for professionals aiming for high-paying government jobs in the finance and development sector.

5. BHEL Artisan Recruitment 2025: 10th Pass Can Apply for Over 500 Posts

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has announced a large-scale recruitment drive for 515 Artisan Grade-IV posts at its manufacturing units.

Eligibility: 10th pass candidates

Salary: Up to Rs 65,000 per month

Application Start Date: July 16, 2025 (10:00 am)

Last Date to Apply: August 12, 2025 (11:45 pm)

Exam Date: Tentatively mid-September 2025

Candidates can apply through the official website bhel.com. Further details about the admit card and exam schedule will be published later on the portal.

Aspirants are advised to visit the official websites of the respective organisations regularly for detailed notifications, eligibility, exam patterns, and updates on admit cards.

