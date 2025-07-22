Central Bank Of India Recruitment 2025: 10th Pass, Graduates Can Apply, No Application Fee

Central Bank Of India Recruitment 2025: Central Bank of India Samajik Utthan Avam Prashikshan Sansthan (CBI-SUAPS), a Society/Trust, has invited applications for the posts of Attendant and Counselor FLC. This recruitment offers a great opportunity for candidates who are either 10th pass (matriculate) or graduates. There is no application fee, and the last date to apply is August 8, 2025.

Counselor FLC

The Counselor FLC post is open to candidates aged between 45 and 65 years, who are in good health. The minimum educational qualification required is graduation in any discipline from a recognized university. Preference will be given to candidates with basic computer skills, proficiency in MS Office, internet, and typing in the local language, along with good communication skills. The selected candidate will receive a monthly salary of up to Rs 25,000, based on the last drawn pay, along with an additional Rs 1,000 for mobile and conveyance expenses.

Attendant Post

For the Attendant post, candidates must be between 22 and 40 years of age and must have passed the 10th standard. The fixed monthly salary for this post is Rs 8,000. No additional allowances or benefits will be provided. Both positions are on a contractual basis, and selected candidates will be entitled to 15 days of leave per year, with a maximum of 2 days per month.

Applications must be submitted offline in the prescribed format (Annexure-A). The envelope should be clearly superscribed with "Application for the post of Attendant RSETI / Counselor of FLC on contract basis" and addressed to: Agriculture & Social Banking Department, Central Bank of India, Regional Office Siliguri, Ashrampara, Near Panitanki More, Siliguri, WB-734001. A letter box will also be placed at the Siliguri office for applicants to drop their forms directly.

Official Notification

The official notification cautions that candidates must ensure they meet all eligibility criteria and provide accurate information. It states: "If at any stage it is found that the candidate does not fulfill eligibility norms or has submitted false information, the application or appointment will be cancelled without notice."

Candidates are advised to apply well before the deadline and carefully follow all application instructions, as incomplete or late submissions will not be accepted.