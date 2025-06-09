Central Bank Of India Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Application Process Begins For 4500 Posts, Check Details

Central Bank Of India Apprentice Recruitment 2025: The Central Bank of India has started registration for the recruitment of apprentice posts. The hiring drive aims to fill a total of 4500 apprentice positions across various branches. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website, centralbankofindia.co.in.

The last date to apply for the posts is June 23, 2025. Applicants must also complete the fee payment by June 25, 2025. The online examination is tentatively scheduled for the first week of July 2025.



Central Bank Of India Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Educational Criteria

To be eligible, candidates must hold a graduate degree in any discipline from a recognised university approved by the Government of India.

Central Bank Of India Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Age Criteria

They should also be between 20 and 28 years of age as of May 31, 2025, and must be registered on the NATS (National Apprenticeship Training Scheme) portal.

Central Bank Of India Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Engagement Period

The engagement period for the apprentice role will be 12 months.

Central Bank Of India Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Application Fee

The application fee varies by category: PwBD candidates need to pay Rs 400, SC/ST/Women/EWS candidates Rs 600, and all other candidates Rs 800, with 18% GST applicable on all categories. The fee must be paid online only and is non-refundable.

Central Bank Of India Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

The selection process includes an online examination conducted by the BFSI Sector Skill Council, followed by a test of the local language of the respective state. The list of candidates who qualify provisionally will be published on both the Central Bank of India and BFSI SSC websites. Interested candidates are advised to read the detailed notification on the bank's website and apply before the deadline.