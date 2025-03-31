Central Bank Of India Credit Officer Exam 2025 Admit Cards Out, Check Details

CBI Credit Officer Exam 2025: The Central Bank of India has released the hall tickets for the Credit Officer Exam 2025. Applicants for the Junior Management Grade Scale-I recruitment can download their admit cards from the official website, centralbankofindia.co.in, until April 5, 2025.



The exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 5, 2025.



Central Bank of India Credit Officer Admit Card 2025: Steps To Download

Go to the official website: centralbankofindia.co.in

On the homepage, click on the "Careers" tab and select "Current Openings"

Click on the link "Recruitment of Credit Officer in Junior Management Grade Scale-I"

You will be redirected to a new page

Enter your login details

Check and download the admit card

Take a hard copy for future use



Selection Process



The selection process includes an online test (objective and descriptive) and a personal interview to assess candidates' knowledge, skills, and suitability for the role.



Central Bank of India Credit Officer Exam 2025: Documents To Bring

Candidates must bring their Admit Card, as it serves as the entry pass to the exam hall. Ensure you have a clear printout with your photo and signature.

Candidates must also bring both the original and a photocopy of a government-issued ID, such as an Aadhaar card, PAN card, Voter ID, Passport, Driving License, or College ID.



Exam Day Instructions