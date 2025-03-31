Advertisement

Central Bank Of India Credit Officer Exam 2025 Admit Cards Out, Check Details

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 5, 2025.

Read Time: 2 mins
Applicants can download their admit cards from the official website.
Education Result

CBI Credit Officer Exam 2025: The Central Bank of India has released the hall tickets for the Credit Officer Exam 2025. Applicants for the Junior Management Grade Scale-I recruitment can download their admit cards from the official website, centralbankofindia.co.in, until April 5, 2025.

Central Bank of India Credit Officer Admit Card 2025: Steps To Download

  • Go to the official website: centralbankofindia.co.in
  • On the homepage, click on the "Careers" tab and select "Current Openings"
  • Click on the link "Recruitment of Credit Officer in Junior Management Grade Scale-I"
  • You will be redirected to a new page
  • Enter your login details
  • Check and download the admit card
  • Take a hard copy for future use


Selection Process

The selection process includes an online test (objective and descriptive) and a personal interview to assess candidates' knowledge, skills, and suitability for the role.

Central Bank of India Credit Officer Exam 2025: Documents To Bring

  • Candidates must bring their Admit Card, as it serves as the entry pass to the exam hall. Ensure you have a clear printout with your photo and signature.
  • Candidates must also bring both the original and a photocopy of a government-issued ID, such as an Aadhaar card, PAN card, Voter ID, Passport, Driving License, or College ID.


Exam Day Instructions

  • Arrive at the exam center well before the reporting time mentioned on your admit card. This will allow enough time for security checks and familiarisation with the exam environment. 
  • Wear comfortable clothing that adheres to the exam center's dress code. Avoid jewelry and clothing with elaborate embroidery or multiple pockets, as these may cause delays during security checks.
