How To Get Job At Airports Authority Of India In 2025, Check Current Vacancies

Getting a job at the Airports Authority of India in 2025 is a great opportunity for candidates looking for a stable and prestigious government job. Working at an airport is often considered exciting, but it also involves a high level of responsibility and discipline. Whether you have a diploma, graduation, or a postgraduate degree, AAI offers various job roles across technical and administrative fields.

If you are interested in joining AAI, it is important to stay informed about ongoing and upcoming vacancies. The organisation regularly publishes recruitment notifications for different positions. Candidates can apply based on their educational qualifications and relevant experience.

Popular Job Roles at AAI

Some of the positions that are frequently offered by AAI include senior assistant, junior assistant, consultants, medical consultants, pilots at the Flight Inspection Unit, company secretary, graduate or diploma apprentices, and more. These roles are available in multiple departments such as electronics, finance, operations, and official language services.

How to Check AAI Vacancies

To find job openings at AAI, candidates should visit the official website of the Airports Authority of India at www.aai.aero. The "Careers" section on the homepage provides regular updates on recruitment advertisements, eligibility criteria, application deadlines, and examination schedules.

Current Vacancy: AAI Senior Assistant Recruitment 2025

Currently, AAI has released a recruitment notification for 32 posts of Senior Assistant in its Eastern Region. These include 21 posts in electronics, 10 in accounts, and one in the official language category. The application process for these roles is being conducted online from August 5 to August 26, 2025.

Post-wise Vacancies

Senior Assistant (Electronics): 21

Senior Assistant (Accounts): 10

Senior Assistant (Official Language): 01

Total: 32

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Diploma or Degree in the relevant field (Electronics, Accounts, or Language)

Additional certifications (where applicable) may enhance your chances

Age Limit

Minimum: 18 years

Maximum: 30 years (as on July 1, 2025)

Application Fee

The application fee for general, OBC, and EWS candidates is one Rs 1000. Women candidates, those from SC and ST categories, ex-servicemen, and apprentices trained under AAI are exempted from the fee. The fee must be paid online using net banking, debit or credit cards, or UPI.

How To Apply Online

Visit the official portal: www.aai.aero

Navigate to the "Careers" section and find the Senior Assistant notification

Register using your active email ID and mobile number

Fill in the application form with accurate details

Upload documents

Pay the application fee online

Submit the application and save a copy for future use

AAI will notify candidates of the date of the computer-based test on the official website. Candidates should regularly visit the site for updates regarding the examination schedule and admit card download.