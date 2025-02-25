Airport Authority Recruitment 2025: Notification Out For Multiple Posts, Salary Up To Rs 1,10,000

Airport Authority Recruitment 2025: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has issued an official notification for the recruitment of 206 Non-Executive (Senior Assistant and Junior Assistant) posts under the Western Region. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website aai.aero/en/careers/recruitment once the application portal is open.

Candidates can apply for the vacancies until March 24, 2025.

Airport Authority Recruitment 2025: Vacancies

Senior Assistant (Official Language): 2

Senior Assistant (Operations): 4

Senior Assistant (Electronics): 21

Senior Assistant (Accounts): 11

Junior Assistant (Fire Services): 168

The official notification states: "The number of vacancies is tentative and may increase or decrease at the sole discretion of the Airports Authority of India. The Airports Authority of India also reserves the right to modify, restrict, alter, enlarge, or cancel the recruitment process if necessary, without issuing any further notice or providing any reason. The decision of the Management will be final, and no appeal shall be entertained."

Airport Authority Recruitment 2025: Age Limit

Candidates must be at most 30 years old as of March 24, 2025.

Airport Authority Recruitment 2025: Pay Scale

Senior Assistant: Rs 36,000 - Rs 1,10,000

Junior Assistant: Rs 31,000 - Rs 92,000

In addition to basic pay, selected candidates will be eligible for various benefits, including Dearness Allowance, perks equivalent to 35% of basic pay, House Rent Allowance (HRA), Contributory Provident Fund (CPF), Gratuity, Social Security Schemes, and medical benefits. These benefits are provided as per the rules and regulations of the Airports Authority of India.

Airport Authority Recruitment 2025: Application Fee

A non-refundable application fee of Rs 1,000 (excluding bank charges, service tax, and GST) is payable online by candidates belonging to the General, OBC (NCL), EWS, and Ex-Agniveer categories. Please note that fees submitted through any other mode will not be accepted. However, candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwBD, Ex-Servicemen, apprentices who have completed one year of training in AAI, and female candidates are exempt from paying the application fee.