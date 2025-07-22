Airports Authority Of India Hiring For Senior Consultant Posts, Monthly Pay Rs 1.5 Lakh

AAI Recruitment 2025: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has opened applications for the positions of senior consultants at its Corporate Headquarters in New Delhi. The recruitment is being conducted for two key roles, Senior Consultant (Planning) and Senior Consultant (Operations), on a contractual basis. The monthly consolidated consultancy fee is Rs 1.5 lakh. The last date for application submission is August 1.

AAI Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details

Senior Consultant (Planning): 6 posts

Senior Consultant (Operations): 4 posts

Upper Age Limit: 45 years as of August 1, 2025

AAI Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Bachelor's degree in Civil or Electrical Engineering and an MBA (any specialisation). Preference will be given to candidates with engineering degrees from IITs or NITs.

Experience: 8-10 years in monitoring, execution, or MIS development

of infrastructure projects, preferably in airport planning and construction.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor's degree in Engineering, Statistics, Economics, or Operations Research, along with an MBA (any specialisation).

Experience: 8-10 years in data analysis and preparation of reports or official replies.

AAI Recruitment 2025: Application Process

Eligible candidates must submit their applications through aai.aero or edcilindia.co.in between July 21 and August 1. Those intending to apply for more than one post must submit separate applications.

AAI Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

The selection will be based on academic qualifications, relevant experience, document verification, and an interview. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted via email.

AAI Recruitment 2025: Key Points To Note

Appointments will be on a one-year contract basis.

Only Indian nationals can apply.

Applicants must ensure that all qualifications and experience are attained on or before August 1, 2025.

No TA/DA will be paid for attending the interview.

Leave will accrue at 1.5 days per month of completed service, without carry-forward or encashment.

For detailed information, check the official notification here.