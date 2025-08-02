IBPS Invites Applications For 10,277 Vacancies, Check State-Wise Openings

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is currently accepting applications for the post of Customer Service Associate (CSA). The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 10,277 vacancies. The application process began on August 1, and the deadline to apply and pay the application fee is August 21. The preliminary examination will be held in October, while the mains are scheduled for November 2025.

These vacancies are part of the 15th Common Recruitment Process (CRP XV) for clerical posts in participating public sector banks across India.

State-Wise And Bank-Wise Vacancy Details

The vacancies are for all states and Union Territories, ensuring representation from every region. Uttar Pradesh (1,315 posts), Maharashtra (1,117 posts), Karnataka (1,170 posts) and Tamil Nadu (894 posts) are among the states offering the highest number of openings.

Among the banks, Canara Bank leads with 3,000 vacancies, followed by Central Bank of India (2,000), Bank of Baroda (1,684), and Punjab National Bank (1,150). Some banks such as Indian Bank and UCO Bank have not reported their vacancy details yet.



Application Fee



General / OBC / EWS: Rs 850

SC / ST / PwD: Rs 175



The fee must be paid online using debit card, credit card, internet banking, IMPS, mobile wallet, or e-challan.



Eligibility Criteria



Educational Qualification: A bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised university in India.



Age Limit (as on August 1, 2025):



Minimum: 20 years

Maximum: 28 years



Age relaxation is applicable as per government norms.

Exam Structure



Preliminary Examination (Online):

English Language: 30 questions (30 marks) - 20 minutes

Numerical Ability: 35 questions (35 marks) - 20 minutes

Reasoning Ability: 35 questions (35 marks) - 20 minutes

The preliminary exam will consist of a total of 100 questions carrying 100 marks, with a duration of 60 minutes. Candidates must qualify in each section to be eligible for the Main Examination.



Main Examination:

General/Financial Awareness: 40 questions (50 marks) - 20 minutes

General English: 40 questions (40 marks) - 35 minutes

Reasoning Ability: 40 questions (60 marks) - 35 minutes

Quantitative Aptitude: 35 questions (50 marks) - 30 minutes

The main exam will comprise 155 questions carrying a total of 200 marks and will be conducted over 120 minutes.



Only candidates who qualify in the Main Examination will be considered for the final selection process.

