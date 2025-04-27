Registration Underway For 11,389 Nurse Posts in Bihar, Check Details

BTSC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2025: The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has invited applications for Staff Nurse positions. Aspirants must visit the official website, btsc.bihar.gov.in, to apply for the vacant posts. The application process began on April 25 and will end on April 23. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 11,389 positions.

BTSC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2025: Selection Process



The selection process comprises a written exam and job experience. The written test carries 75 points, while work experience is worth 25 points.

BTSC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2025: Application Fees

Female applicants of Reserved/Unreserved Categories (Permanent Residents of Bihar): Rs 150

General Category, Backward Classes (BCs), Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs), or Economically Weaker Section (EWS): Rs 600

Scheduled Caste (SC) or Scheduled Tribe (ST) applicants (Permanent Residents of Bihar): Rs 150

Applicants from outside Bihar: Rs 600

The application fee must be paid online using a debit card, credit card, internet banking, or UPI.

BTSC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must possess a degree in General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) from a recognised institute. They must also be registered with the Bihar Nurse Registration Council, Patna.

Unreserved (Male): 37 years

Unreserved (Female): 40 years

BC/OBC: 40 years

SC/ST: 42 years

BTSC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2025: Steps To Apply

Visit the official BTSC website: btsc.bihar.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the 'Staff Nurse Registration 2025' link

Log in using the required credentials

Fill out the application form, pay the application fee, and submit

Download and print the submitted application form for future reference

Salary Details:

Revised pay scale of Rs 9,300- Rs 34,800 with Grade Pay of Rs 4,600, and Pay Level-7 under the 7th revised pay structure.

Here's the direct link to apply.

Also, check the detailed notification here.