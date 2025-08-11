Rajasthan Police SI Recruitment 2025: Application Process Begins, Here's How To Apply

Rajasthan Police SI Recruitment 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has officially opened the application process for the Sub-Inspector (SI) or Platoon Commander vacancies in the Rajasthan Police Department. With a total of 1,015 posts available, this recruitment drive is a great opportunity for graduates who want to join the police. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official websites rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in or sso.rajasthan.gov.in. The last date to submit the application is 8 September 2025, by midnight.

Eligibility Criteria for Rajasthan Police SI Recruitment

To apply for the Rajasthan Police SI posts, candidates must have a graduation degree from a recognised university in any discipline. Additionally, they should have proficiency in Hindi written in the Devanagari script and a good understanding of Rajasthan's culture. It is recommended that candidates thoroughly read the official notification before applying to ensure they meet all the requirements.

Age Limit for Applicants

Candidates must be between 20 and 25 years of age as of 1 January 2026. There is a relaxation of 3 years in the upper age limit for all reserved categories, with further relaxations as per the state government's rules.

Application Fees

Rs 600 for General and OBC (Creamy Layer) candidates

Rs 400 for OBC (Non-Creamy Layer), EWS, SC, ST, and differently-abled candidates

Vacancy Breakdown

Sub Inspector (AP): 896 Posts

Sub Inspector (AP) Sahariya: 4 Posts

Sub Inspector (AP) Scheduled Area: 25 Posts

Sub Inspector (IB): 26 Posts

Platoon Commander (RAC): 64 Posts

Steps to Apply for Rajasthan Police SI Recruitment 2025

Step 1. Go to rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in or sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2. Register yourself or log in using your SSO credentials.

Step 3. Find the "Sub-Inspector / Platoon Commander Recruitment 2025" link and click "Apply Online."

Step 4. Complete the application form with all necessary personal and educational details.

Step 5. Upload scanned copies of your photo, signature, and other documents as specified.

Step 6. Pay the application fee through the online payment gateway.

Step 7. Review the form carefully and submit it.

Step 8. Download and save a copy of the confirmation and application form for your records.



This Rajasthan Police SI recruitment offers an excellent chance for graduates to serve in the state police with a promising career path.

