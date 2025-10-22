What Taliban Said About Pakistan's 'Proxy War' Charge Against India

Kabul has dismissed Islamabad's allegations that India played any role in the recent clashes between Afghanistan and Pakistan. In a recent interview, Afghanistan's defence minister, Mohammad Yaqoob, said Pakistan's accusations are "unfounded, illogical, and unacceptable" and stressed that Kabul looks forward to "strengthening" ties with New Delhi "within the framework of our national interests".

"These accusations are baseless. Our policy will never involve using our territory against other countries. We maintain relations with India as an independent nation and will strengthen those ties within the framework of our national interests," Yaqoob, who is the son of Taliban founder, the late Mullah Omar, said while talking to Al Jazeera.

"At the same time, we will preserve our relations with Pakistan based on good neighbourliness. Our aim is to expand relations, not create tensions. Pakistan's accusations are unfounded, illogical, and unacceptable."

The Minister of National Defense strongly rejected claims suggesting that India played a role in the recent tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

More details in the report below!#RTA pic.twitter.com/xgoqeCK45B — RTA English (@rtaenglish1) October 21, 2025

Yaqoob, who was once considered to be extremely close to Islamabad, stressed that mutual respect and commitment are key to continuing the peace agreement with Pakistan. "Qatar and Turkey should assist and monitor its implementation. The agreement will only hold if no country violates another's territory," he added.

Afghanistan-Pakistan ties

The cross-border violence flared on October 11, days after explosions rocked Kabul during an unprecedented visit by the Taliban's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi to India, Pakistan's archrival. The Taliban then launched a deadly offensive along parts of its southern border with Pakistan, prompting Islamabad to vow a strong response.

Pakistan has accused the Afghan Taliban of sheltering hostile groups, including the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), and letting them operate from "sanctuaries" in Afghanistan, a charge the Taliban government routinely denies. The Afghan Taliban instead said Islamabad's aggressive actions, including airstrikes on Kabul, were reasons behind the escalation of the conflict.

The Afghanistan-Pakistan fighting impacted civilians on both sides, with people fleeing the border areas while daily movement and trade have been disrupted due to the closure of the Torkham and Chaman crossings.

Pakistan's India Claim

Islamabad has also blamed India for its deteriorating ties with Kabul, with Pakistan's defence minister, Khawaja Asif, claiming that the Taliban government was "sitting in India's lap" and fighting "India's proxy war".

India has responded to the accusations with its Foreign Minister spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, stressing that it was Pakistan's old practice to blame India for its internal failures.

"Three things are clear. One, Pakistan hosts terrorist organisations and sponsors terrorist activities. Two, it is an old practice of Pakistan to blame its neighbours for its own internal failures. Three, Pakistan is infuriated with Afghanistan exercising sovereignty over its own territories. India remains fully committed to the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of Afghanistan," he said.

While New Delhi still does not officially recognise the Taliban government, it has taken tentative steps to thaw ties with meetings and talks between senior officials in their respective foreign ministries.