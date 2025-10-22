Trump Says He Spoke To PM Modi On Diwali, Then Reiterates Russian Oil Claim

US President Donald Trump has claimed that he spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday and was reassured that India would lower its Russian oil imports, a claim that he had been pushing over the past week and believes would bring peace to Ukraine.

Trump reiterated the claim after lighting a lamp at a special Diwali event that he hosted at the White House, attended by Indian Ambassador to the US Vinay Kwatra.

His top Indian-origin aides, FBI chief Kash Patel and intelligence head Tulsi Gabbard, besides the new US envoy to India Sergio Gor, and Indian American business leaders, were also present at the annual spectacle.

At the event, Trump praised PM Modi as a "great friend", with whom he claimed to have a phone call on Tuesday. India and the US are working on "some great deals", he said while highlighting the ties in trade and regional peace between the two countries.

"I just spoke to your Prime Minister today. We had a great conversation. We talked about trade. We talked about a lot of things, but mostly the world of trade. He's very interested in that," he told reporters at White House.

He reiterated his earlier claim that the prime minister had assured him India wouldn't buy much oil from Russia and that he, too, wants the Russia-Ukraine war to end.

"We just have a very good relationship, and he's not going to buy much oil from Russia. He wants to see that war end as much as with Russia and Ukraine. And as you know, they're not going to be buying too much oil. So, they've got it way back, and they're continuing to cut it way back," he emphasised.

India rejected a similar claim that Trump spoke to PM Modi. In a separate statement on energy imports that did not mention Trump or his claim, the government said that its consistent priority is to safeguard the interests of the Indian consumers in a volatile energy scenario.