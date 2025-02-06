Airport Authority Hiring For 224 Posts, Monthly Salary Up To Rs 1.10 Lakh

The Airport Authority of India (AAI) is currently accepting applications for vacant non-executive positions in the northern region. The application process began on February 4, and will close on March 5, 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website. This recruitment drive aims to fill 224 AAI Junior Assistant and Senior Assistant positions.

Application Fee

Candidates from the General/OBC/EWS categories are required to pay an application fee of Rs. 1,000.

SC/ST and Female candidates are exempt from the application fee.

Payments can be made through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking, or Pay Offline via E-Challan.

AAI Recruitment 2025: Age Limit

The minimum age for applicants is 18 years, and the maximum age is 30 years.

The upper age limit is relaxable as follows:

5 years for SC/ST candidates.

3 years for OBC (Non-Creamy layer) candidates.

3 years for Ex-Servicemen (ESM), after deducting military service, as per the Government of India's orders.

10 years for candidates in regular service with the Airports Authority of India.

35 years for Widows, Divorced Women, and Women Judicially Separated from their husbands (up to 38 years for OBC candidates and up to 40 years for SC/ST candidates).

AAI Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details

Junior Assistant (Fire Service): 152 vacancies

Senior Assistant (Official Language): 4 vacancies

Senior Assistant (Accounts): 21 vacancies

Senior Assistant (Electronics): 47 vacancies

Educational Qualification

Senior Assistant (Official Language):

Master's in Hindi with English as a subject at the graduation level, or vice versa, or a Master's in any subject (other than Hindi/English) from a recognised university, along with Hindi and English as compulsory/optional subjects. Alternatively, a graduation degree with Hindi and English as compulsory/optional subjects, along with a recognized diploma in translation or two years' experience in Hindi-English translation at government offices.

Senior Assistant (Accounts):

Graduate (preferably B.Com) with computer literacy (MS Office).

Senior Assistant (Electronics):

Diploma in Electronics/Telecommunication/Radio Engineering.

Junior Assistant (Fire Service):

10th Pass + 3 years approved regular diploma in Mechanical/Automobile/Fire or 12th Pass (Regular Study).

Selection Process and Syllabus

Written Exam (Computer-Based Test): Duration: 2 hours.

Computer Literacy Test (in MS Office - Hindi) (Qualifying nature).

Document Verification: Candidates who qualify for the CBT will be required to appear for the Computer Literacy Test.

Syllabus:

50% of questions on educational qualifications and 50% on General Knowledge, General Intelligence, General Aptitude, English, etc.

Minimum Pass Marks:

50% for UR/EWS/OBC candidates

40% for SC/ST/PWD candidates

Salary Details

Senior Assistant (NE-6 Level): Rs. 36,000-1,10,000 (IDA pattern)

Junior Assistant (NE-4 Level): Rs. 31,000-92,000 (IDA pattern)