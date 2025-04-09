Airports Authority Invites Applications For 309 Posts, Salary Up To Rs 1,40,000

AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2025: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has released the Notification for the post of Junior Executive. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post by visiting the official website, aai.aero, once the registration window opens. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 309 vacancies.

AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2025: Important Dates

Opening date for Online Applications April 25, 2025

Closing date for Online Applications May 24, 2025



The official notification: "Candidate should carefully read the important instructions before filling the application form and ensure that he/she fulfils the eligibility criteria and other norms mentioned in the advertisement. Furnishing of wrong/false information will lead to disqualification and AAI will not be responsible for any consequence of furnishing such wrong/false information."

AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2025: Pay Scale

Selected candidates will get a salary ranging from Rs 40,000 to Rs 1,40,000

AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2025: Selection Procedure



The selection process for Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control) will begin with a Computer-Based Test (CBT). Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria will be invited to take the CBT. Candidates will be shortlisted for further tests based on their CBT performance, which may include Application Verification, Voice Test, Psychoactive Substances Test, Psychological Assessment, Physical Medical Examination, and Background Verification.



AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2025: Application Fee

The application fee is Rs 1,000 (inclusive of GST) and must be paid online. SC/ST/PWD candidates, Apprentices who have completed one year of Apprenticeship Training in AAI, and female candidates are exempt from paying the fee.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI), a government-owned enterprise, is mandated by an Act of Parliament to develop, modernise, and manage India's civil aviation infrastructure, encompassing both airports and airspace. AAI has been honored with Mini Ratna Category-1 Status.