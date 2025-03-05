Bank Of Maharashtra Recruitment 2025: Notification Out For Various Posts, Check Details

Bank Of Maharashtra Recruitment 2025: The Bank of Maharashtra has released the official notification for the recruitment of officers for various posts in 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 22 vacancies. Candidates can apply by visiting the official website, bankofmaharashtra.in. The last date to apply is March 15, 2025.

The official notification reads: "Candidates must ensure continuity in service. If a gap in service due to an unexplained reason is revealed in later stages, then the candidature will be cancelled. Before applying, candidates are requested to ensure that they fulfill the eligibility criteria for the post as of the date of eligibility. Incomplete application forms are liable for rejection. Candidates are advised to check the bank's website regularly for details and updates. No separate intimation/advertisement will be issued in case of any change/update."

Educational Certificates: Relevant mark-sheets/degree certificates required

10th certificate and mark-sheet

12th certificate and mark-sheet

Diploma certificate together with semester/year-wise mark-sheets, wherever applicable

Graduation semester/year-wise mark-sheets along with degree certificate

Post-graduation semester/year-wise mark-sheets along with degree certificate

Professional degree: semester/year-wise mark-sheets along with degree certificate

Additional certificates, as specified in the eligibility criteria

Vacancies

General Manager - IBU (Scale VII)

Deputy General Manager - IBU (Scale VI)

Assistant General Manager (Scale V)

Assistant General Manager - Treasury (Scale V)

Assistant General Manager - Compliance/Risk Management (Scale V)

Assistant General Manager - Credit (Scale V)

Chief Manager - Forex/Credit/Trade Finance (Scale IV)

Chief Manager - Compliance/Risk Management (Scale IV)

Chief Manager - Legal (Scale IV)

Senior Manager - Business Development (Scale III)

Senior Manager - Back Office Operations (Scale III)

Scale of Pay

Scale VII: Rs 156500 to Rs 173860

Scale VI: Rs 140500 to Rs 156500

Scale V: Rs 120940 to Rs 135020

Scale IV: Rs 102300 to Rs 120940

Scale III: Rs 85920 to Rs 105280

Application Fee