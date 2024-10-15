Bank Of Maharashtra Announces Openings For 600 Apprentice Posts, Check Details

BOM Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Bank of Maharashtra has announced openings for 600 apprentice posts. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website, bankofmaharashtra.in. The last date to fill out the online form is October 24.

Candidates are required to register on the Apprenticeship portal at www.nats.education.gov.in before applying. Applicants are eligible to apply only if their profile on the apprenticeship portal is 100% complete.

The official notification states: "Every apprentice who completes the training will be granted a certificate of proficiency by the National Council upon passing a test conducted by the National Council to determine their proficiency. Apprentices are entitled to free medical treatment for personal injury caused by accidents arising in the course of training. No accommodation will be provided, and selected candidates will have to make their own arrangements during their training as per the Apprentices Act, 1961. They will be released upon completion of the training."

The application fee and intimation charges vary by category. For candidates in the Unreserved, Economically Weaker Section, and Other Backward Classes, the fee is Rs 150 plus Goods and Services Tax (GST). Candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes are required to pay Rs 100 plus GST. Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) are exempt from any application fees.

BOM Apprentice Recruitment 2024: List Of Documents Required