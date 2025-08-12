Man Quits Rs 1.2 Crore Job To Support Pregnant Wife, Internet Calls It "The Best Decision"

A Reddit user has gained wide attention on social media after sharing how he left his high-paying job to focus on supporting his pregnant wife. In his post, the anonymous user described himself as a college dropout who had managed to build an impressive career in just seven years. He also revealed that his most recent job came with a salary of Rs 1.2 crore, offered remote work flexibility and allowed him to live comfortably in Jayanagar. However, he said he decided to quit to be there for his wife during her pregnancy journey. "Left my 1 Cr+ job to support my wife during pregnancy," the user titled the Reddit post.

"My last job was pretty decent - 1.2Cr salary, WFH, nice place in Jayanagar. 2 months back, my wife got pregnant. I asked her to quit her job for a year and just experience this period, but she wanted to keep working and just reduce her hours. She works from home too," he said.

"Thats when I decided to quit mine and be there for her. Handle all of the house stuff (I was already doing my share of work before), do gardening, take her for walks, got our parents to come stay with us for a while. Just wanted to enjoy this whole phase," the user added.

The user went on to express a sense of gratitude for being in a financial position that allowed him to make such a decision. "Today im feeling really blessed that I can actually afford to leave a 1Cr+ job and know I can get back into the market anytime with my connections and experience," he said.

"I think in life, showing up at the right place at the right time matters most. When your partner needs you, when your kids need you, when your parents need you. Everything else comes second. Getting a high paying job is honestly the easy part and not worth missing out on these special moments," he concluded.

The post quickly sparked a wave of reactions. While some applauded his voice, others expressed envy.

Also Read | Supreme Court's Order To Remove All Stray Dogs Triggers Heated Debate Online

"Not everyone has the same story... many people can't afford to lose their jobs. You were lucky, your wife was lucky, happy for you though," one user wrote.

"That's great, someone who prioritises the priorities of life. I think this is the best decision, and to have a balance between life's actual experience or just experience. Kudos and congratulations in advance," commented another.

"Brilliant man! And this gives you space to explore low-stress earning opportunities, which can make you earn while caring for your child," a third user wrote.

"Happy for you dude, it's extremely rare in this volatile market and shitty workplaces culture to have the courage and luxury to do this. Have a wonderful time. Best wishes for a healthy baby," expressed another.