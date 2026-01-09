Newlywed Avika Gor Dismisses 'Completely False' Pregnancy Rumours: '<i>Koi Aur</i> News <i>Hai, Jaldi Batayenge</i>'

Popular television actress Avika Gor, who recently married her long-term boyfriend Milind Chandwani, recently sparked pregnancy rumours after sharing in her latest vlog that a big change is coming to their lives in 2026. However, the actress also shut down all the speculation when it began circulating.

In conversation with Telly Talk India, Avika Gor refuted the ongoing pregnancy buzz, "All these pregnancy rumours are completely false. There is nothing like that. Koi aur news hai. Kya hai, jaldi batayenge (There is some other news. What is it? We'll tell you soon)."

How The Pregnancy Rumours Gained Momentum

Reflecting on an amazing 2025 full of new beginnings, the Balika Vadhu actress claimed that 2026 will bring some big changes for them - something they are extremely excited for.

Pitching in, Milind shared, "A change which we neither anticipated nor planned. In fact, we never even dreamed about it. But this is a huge and amazing change."

When Avika asked him, "Are you nervous?", Milind replied that he is excited. However, he did admit that he is a little nervous.

"It is important for a person to be a little nervous in life," he added.

Avika promised to share this exciting update with their YouTube family soon.

The latest statement from Avika and Milind led a section of the Internet to believe that the couple might be expecting their first child. One of them even wrote, "baby coming," in the comment section of the vlog.

Avika married Milind in a grand ceremony on the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga.

Avika Gor And Milind Chandwani

Avika and Milind began dating in 2020. They regularly delight their social media followers with pictures together. Avika Gor became a household name after playing Anandi in the serial Balika Vadhu. She also played the lead in Sasural Simar Ka and has acted in Telugu films such as Lakshmi Raave Maa Intiki, Cinema Choopistha Mava, #Bro, and Net, to name a few.