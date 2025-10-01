Avika Gor Shares Dreamy Wedding Pictures With Milind Chandwani: "<i>Balika Se Vadhu Tak</i>"

Avika Gor, known for her role in Balika Vadhu, and her longtime boyfriend Milind Chandwani, were married yesterday on the sets of Pati, Patni Aur Panga, where they were contestants. The actress took to Instagram to share some dreamy, candid pictures from her special day.

She captioned the post, "Balika se vadhu tak."

The actress also shared another post, offering a closer look at her wedding attire. She captioned it, "brb crying and dancing."

Avika Gor And Milind Chandwani's Wedding Ensembles

Avika Gor opted for a red bridal lehenga, completing her look with emerald green jewellery, while Milind Chandwani wore a golden sherwani.

Guests At Their Wedding

Guests at the special occasion included Sonali Bendre, Hina Khan, Rocky Jaiswal, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee, Sudesh Lehri, Mamta Lehri, Swara Bhaskar, Fahad Ahmad, Geeta Phogat, and Pawan Kumar. Krushna Abhishek, Farah Khan, Rakhi Sawant, and Samarth Jurel attended as special guests.

Their wedding was broadcast on Colors TV. Pati, Patni Aur Panga airs on television every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM.

Avika Gor And Milind Chandwani

Avika and Milind began dating in 2020. They regularly delight their social media followers with pictures together. Avika Gor became a household name after playing Anandi in the serial Balika Vadhu. She also played the lead in Sasural Simar Ka and has acted in Telugu films such as Lakshmi Raave Maa Intiki, Cinema Choopistha Mava, #Bro, and Net, to name a few.

