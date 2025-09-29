A Timeline Of Avika Gor And Milind Chandwani's Wedding Festivities

Avika Gor, best known for her role in Balika Vadhu, is all set to get married to her long-time boyfriend, Milind Chandwani, on September 30. Their wedding ceremony will take place on the sets of Pati Patni Aur Panga, which airs on Colors TV. Avika first met Milind in Hyderabad in 2020, and it was love at first sight for her. As the couple prepares to begin their forever, let us take a quick look back at their love story and wedding festivities.

1. Roka Ceremony

In June, Avika Gor treated her fans by sharing pictures from her roka ceremony on Instagram.

In her caption, the actress wrote, "He asked, I smiled, I cried (in that order), and screamed the easiest YES of my life! I'm full filmy, background score, slow-mo dreams, mascara running and all. He's logic, calm, and 'let's carry a first-aid kit just in case (sic)'."

"I manifest drama. He manages it. And somehow, we just... Fit. So when he asked, the heroine in me took over - arms in the air, tears in my eyes, and zero network in my brain. Because real love? It may not always be perfect. But, It. Is. Magical #Engaged #Rokafied," she added.

2. Visit to Siddhivinayak Temple

On September 23, Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani visited Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple to begin their wedding festivities by seeking blessings from Lord Ganpati. After their visit, the couple also interacted with the media.

“Milind and I are overjoyed to share that we are tying the knot on September 30, during the auspicious days of Navratri. It feels surreal to step into this beautiful new chapter with the love and blessings of our families and well-wishers. We visited the Siddhivinayak Mandir today, on the first day of Navratri, and will now begin sending out our invites – which makes this moment all the more special. I always dreamed of a wedding that the world would celebrate with me, and I feel blessed that it's finally coming true," Avika Gor said, as quoted by News18.

3. Haldi

Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani's haldi ceremony took place on the sets of Pati Patni Aur Panga. Milind shared glimpses of the occasion on Instagram. The clip began with the groom-to-be applying haldi on Avika's face.

What started as an intimate moment soon turned into a lively celebration as friends and co-stars joined in. They smeared the couple with haldi and showered them with vibrant yellow flower petals. A playful highlight came when the male cast members lifted Milind and covered him with haldi.

The side note read, “What a beautiful day. Thank you for all your blessings & thank you for making this day beautiful.”

4. Mehendi

After the haldi, Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani's mehendi ceremony was also held on the sets of the show. Avika's mehendi was not just about pretty designs, but also about a sweet gesture. Along with her fiancé's name, the actress reportedly had the names of her in-laws written on her palm with henna. Did you just say “awww”?

Details about Milind Chandwani and Avika Gor's Wedding

Milind Chandwani and Avika Gor's wedding, set to take place on September 30, will be telecast on national television. The couple, who are currently seen in Colors TV's Pati Patni Aur Panga, will be getting married on the show itself.

Speaking about the big step of getting married on television, Avika told Hindustan Times, "I've been in the public eye since 2008, and the love and blessings I've received from people have been overwhelming. I wanted my audience, who have been such an important part of my journey, to also be a part of this special moment, and in some way, I manifested this.”