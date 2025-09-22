Avika Gor And Milind Chandwani To Marry On <i>Pati Patni Aur Panga</i> Set: "Whole World Will Celebrate With Me"

Television actor Avika Gor is set to marry Milind Chandwani later this month.

What's Happening

Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani will exchange wedding vows on September 30.

The wedding will take place on the set of the show Pati Patni Aur Panga, where they are the participants.

Confirming the news to Hindustan Times, the Balika Vadhu actor said, "There are days when I wake up and remind myself that it's real. I feel very lucky and blessed to have found a partner who supports me, understands me, and always pushes me to grow in life," adding that both families are equally excited about the occasion.

The 28-year-old actor explained her decision to marry on national television.

"I've been in the public eye since 2008, and the love and blessings I've received from people have been overwhelming. I wanted my audience, who have been such an important part of my journey, to also be a part of this special moment, and in some way, I manifested this," she said.

Background

Recalling her childhood dream, Avika shared, "I always used to tell my parents, 'I will either do a court marriage that no one will get to know about, or it's going to be a grand wedding that the whole world will celebrate with me.' It's like my childhood dream is coming true with this new chapter."

She also revealed how emotional her family has been about the celebration.

"My mom was so emotional when the wedding invite was revealed on set. Now, with everyone involved, it feels like a big fat Indian wedding, not just ours. We are yet to send out the invites, which will happen only after we visit the Siddhivinayak Mandir today (September 22), which is also the first day of Navratri, making this feeling all the more special."

In June, Avika and Milind got engaged. The couple first met in Hyderabad in 2020 through mutual friends.