<i>Balika Vadhu</i> Star Avika Gor Marries Longtime Beau Milind Chandwani. Watch Video

Avika Gor, known for her role in Balika Vadhu, and longtime boyfriend Milind Chandwani got married earlier today on the sets of Pati, Patni, Aur Panga, where they were contestants. Avika Gor opted for a red bridal lehenga and completed her look with green emerald jewellery, while Milind Chandwani wore a golden sherwani.

The newlyweds were seen distributing sweets to the paparazzi. Their wedding was broadcast on Colors TV. Pati, Patni, Aur Panga airs on television every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30PM.

Guests Present At Avika And Milind's Wedding

The lovebirds had a lovely wedding on the sets of the reality show Pati, Patni, Aur Panga.

Guests at the special occasion included Sonali Bendre, Hina Khan, Rocky Jaiswal, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee, Sudesh Lehri, Mamta Lehri, Swara Bhaskar, Fahad Ahmad, Geeta Phogat, and Pawan Kumar. Krushna Abhishek, Farah Khan, Rakhi Sawant, and Samarth Jurel attended as special guests.

When Avika Gor Confirmed Her Wedding News

Confirming the news to the Hindustan Times, the Balika Vadhu actor had said, "There are days when I wake up and remind myself that it's real. I feel very lucky and blessed to have found a partner who supports me, understands me, and always pushes me to grow in life," adding that both families are equally excited about the occasion.

The 28-year-old actor explained her decision to marry on national television.

"I've been in the public eye since 2008, and the love and blessings I've received from people have been overwhelming. I wanted my audience, who have been such an important part of my journey, to also be a part of this special moment, and in some way, I manifested this," she said.

Avika Gor And Milind Chandwani

Avika and Milind started dating in 2020. They regularly treat their social media fans with pictures of the two together. Avika Gor became a household name after playing Anandi in the serial Balika Vadhu. She also played the lead in the serial Sasural Simar Ka and acted in Telugu films such as Lakshmi Raave Maa Intiki, Cinema Choopistha Mava, #Bro, and Net, to name a few.

In A Nutshell

Avika Gor was the happiest bride ever as she married Milind Chandwani on the sets of Pati, Patni, Aur Panga. Pictures have started surfacing on social media, and it indeed looks like a joyful occasion.

