Avika Gor On Boyfriend Milind Chandwani: 'I Am Married To Him In My Head'

Avika Gor, who is currently promoting her upcoming film Bloody Ishq, opened up about her relationship with Milind Chandwani in a candid manner on the podcast show of Harsh Limbachia and Bharti Singh. The Balika Vadhu actor met her boyfriend in Hyderabad and she fell in love with him at first sight. The actor also shared that she is married to him in her head. Sharing the details of their first meet and how Milind friend-zoned her for six months, Avika said, "He is a 9-5 corporate guy who also runs an NGO. We met each other through a mutual friend in Hyderabad. He friend-zoned me for six months. I started liking him since day one. I was very sure about him. In the beginning, I also agreed to being friends. Mera bhi ego agaya ki hum toh hum dost hi rahenge (I also became egoistic and said let's be just friends). But within a few weeks, I was very sure about him," she added.

Avika recalled when she first introduced Milind to her family, the question of marriage popped up instantly. "I introduced him as a friend par Maa toh maa hoti hai. She figured out. I was involved with him in conversations and raising funds for his NGO!" Avika continued, "Maine toh pehle hi bola hua tha (I had proposed to him six months ago). Woh bahot samjhdar hai (He is very intelligent) After six months, he told me, 'Okay, I love you, too!' So I asked him 'yeh chhe mahine kya drama kya tha?' and like a nice boy he explained it to me that he didn't want to rush things and see we actually liked each other as friends and only then we will take thing forward."

Avika, who wants to get married as early as possible, said Milind wants to take things slow and in a more matured way. "Mere haath mein hota toh main sadhe chaar saal pehle shaadi kar chuki hoti (If it were in my hands, I would have got married four years ago). Kuch sochna nahin tha (I didn't need to think much). Ab jo hai yahi hai. Mere dimaag mein ho chuki hai shaadi (I am married to him in my head). But he was sensible enough. He told me, "You're still 26 and I am 32. You take your time to work and see life," she added.

Avika and Milind started dating in 2020. They treat their social media fans with their pictures together on a regular basis. Avika Gor became a household name after she played Anandi in the serial Balika Vadhu. She also played the lead in the serial Sasural Simar Ka. She acted in Telugu films like Lakshmi Raave Maa Intiki, Cinema Choopistha Mava, #Bro, Net to name a few.