Balika Vadhu Star Avika Gor Says She Was Replaced In Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Avika Gor, best-known for starring in the TV shows Balika Vadhu and Sasural Simar Ka, in a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, revealed that she was replaced in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Antim. Avika didn't reveal which role she was meant to play in both the films and who replaced her. Avika added that it was a last minute change and that she was meant to sign the contract the next day. "It was a last minute change. We just got a call that they are going ahead with somebody else. I was going to sign the next day," she said. The actress added, "I had faced something similar with the same team where two weeks before the film they called and they said they cast someone else. But this happens."

When asked if she was referring to Salman Khan's Antim, Avika confirmed with a nod and said, "At the end of the day it's their call and it's okay. They must have had their reasons, they know better."

Asked if she was hurt, the actress said, "Yes, I am human. Of course, you have that feeling that I wish this didn't happen the second time. But I think it was meant to be. I'm not saying what they did was wrong because at the end of the day, they also have to choose wisely. They have to take calls as to who is the best for their film and that's who they go ahead with."

Other than Salman Khan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also starred Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Bhumika Chawla, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Vijender Singh, Raghav Juyal and Jassie Gill.