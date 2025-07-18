Avika Gor Refuses To Comment On <i>Sasural Simar Ka</i> Co-Star Dipika Kakar's Health After Stage 2 Liver Cancer Surgery

Avika Gor, who co-starred with Dipika Kakar in the primetime show Sasural Simar Ka, has refused to comment on her health after she underwent Stage 2 liver cancer surgery.

What's Happening

Avika Gor will participate in a reality show titled Pati Patni Aur Panga along with fiance Milind Chandwani. At the launch of the show, she was asked if her Sasural Simar Ka co-star Dipika was aware of her new venture. She responded that Dipika knew about it.

When asked to comment on Dipika's recent surgery after she was being diagnosed with Stage 2 liver cancer, Avika refused to comment.

"I think they are very vocal and giving updates constantly on their vlogs, toh main bhi ek proper follower ki tarah dekhti hoon aur of course of course, we kind of text and call beech beech mein and get updates," she said.

Avika stated that Dipika is the right person to share updates on her health. "About her health, I would like her to give updates so we will see in the vlogs," said Avika.

The TV show featured Dipika's husband Shoaib Ibrahim, who played the role of Prem Bharadwaj on the show, while Dipika and Avika essayed roles of Simar and Roli.

Dipika's Cancer Diagnosis And Surgery

Last month, Deepika had a 14-hour-long surgery for her stage 2 liver cancer. In a long post, Dipika announced that she had been discharged from the hospital after 11 days.

She said, "11 Days of being here and now home. Free from the tumour, but this is one part of the treatment done. Remaining will follow in the coming time and mujhe yakeen hai I will sail through that too as I said before. Ye 11 din mushkil the but because of the amazing people we had around, things went smoothly. There was suffering but it was all handled with a lot of warmth by everyone at the Kokilaben Hospital."

Dipika Kakkar's husband, actor Shoaib Ibrahim, had also shared a video of her homecoming on his YouTube vlog. From buying roses for his ladylove to Dipika meeting her son Ruhaan, the video screamed love.

Dipika Kakkar, who was last seen on the first season of Celebrity MasterChef India, was diagnosed with a tumour in her liver, in May this year.

In A Nutshell

Avika Gor, who shared screen space with Dipika Kakar in Sasural Simar Ka, refused to comment on her health after her Stage 2 liver cancer surgery.