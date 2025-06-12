Avika Gor And Milind Chandwani Join Reality Show <i>Pati Patni Aur Panga</i> Day After Announcing Engagement

Balika Vadhu actor Avika Gor and her fiance Milind Chandwani have joined the new reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga, just a day after announcing their engagement on social media. The couple were spotted on the sets of Pati Patni Aur Panga on Thursday. A paparazzo shared a video on Instagram.

What's Happening

Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani were spotted on the sets of Pati Patni Aur Panga.

In the video, Avika can be seen coming out of her vanity van, while, Milind Chandwani seems to trip on the stairs.

Avika looked gorgeous in a red dress.

The newly-engaged couple posed for the shutterbugs.

About Pati Patni Aur Panga

Pati Patni Aur Panga is a new reality show where popular television couples will spill the beans about their love and relationships. As per reports, Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal, Gurmeet Choudhary-Debina Bonnerjee, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash will be participating in the show.

Avika Gor And Milind Chandwani's Engagement

Just a day ago, Avika Gor announced her engagement with loved-up pictures with her fiance.

An excerpt from her caption read, "He asked.. I smiled, I cried (in that order)...

and screamed the easiest YES of my life! I'm full filmy - background score, slow-mo dreams, mascara running and all. He's logic, calm, and "let's carry a first-aid kit just in case."I manifest drama. He manages it. And somehow, we just... Fit.

Avika and Milind started dating in 2020. They treat their social media fans to their pictures together on a regular basis. Avika Gor became a household name after she played Anandi in the serial Balika Vadhu.

In A Nutshell

