Avika Gor Engaged To Boyfriend Milind Chandwani. First Pics From Roka Ceremony Out

Actress Avika Gor recently got engaged. On Wednesday, the actress shared pictures from her roka ceremony on Instagram, announcing the happy news on social media.

In the post, Avika wrote, "He asked, I smiled, I cried (in that order), and screamed the easiest YES of my life! I'm full filmy, background score, slow-mo dreams, mascara running and all. He's logic, calm, and 'let's carry a first-aid kit just in case (sic)'."

She added, "I manifest drama. He manages it. And somehow, we just... Fit. So when he asked, the heroine in me took over - arms in the air, tears in my eyes, and zero network in my brain. Because real love? It may not always be perfect. But, It. Is. Magical #Engaged #Rokafied".

Alongside her personal milestone, Avika recently voiced her support for the Indian Armed Forces following the Pahalgam terror attack. In a statement, she expressed grief for the victims and appreciation for the military's response through Operation Sindoor.

Sharing her thoughts, Avika said, "As an Indian, my heart goes out to the victims of the Pahalgam incident and their families, and I stand with our armed forces and every citizen who believes in justice and peace. Operation Sindoor is a bold message that terrorism will not go unanswered. We must stay united, resilient, and hopeful for a future where such actions are no longer necessary".

Operation Sindoor was a strategic mission carried out without crossing into Pakistani airspace. It targeted nine high-risk locations reportedly linked to recent terror activities against India. The areas included Muridke, Bahawalpur, Kotli, and Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, known for housing terrorist infrastructure.

