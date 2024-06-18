Balika Vadhu Star Avika Gor Recalls Being Harassed By A Bodyguard: 'What Could I Do?'

Avika Gor shared this image. (courtesy: avikagor)

Avika Gor, widely known for her role in the show Balika Vadhu, never shies away from discussing personal challenges. Recently, the star recounted an experience where her bodyguard touched her inappropriately during an event in Kazakhstan. In a chat with Hauterrfly, she said, “This has happened a lot with me in Kazakhstan…Yes, there are bodyguards with you always, but there is always someone who wants to act smart.” Avika Gor added, “When I turned around, there was no one else but my bodyguard.” That's when the actress realised it might be her bodyguard doing this, which made her question his intentions and the true purpose of his presence.

Avika Gor said that she experienced the bodyguard's inappropriate behaviour more than once. She recalled, “I remember when it was about to happen for the second time. And this time I held the hand and turns out it was the same bodyguard.” Avika mentioned she just made a disgusted face and continued. “What can be done? They don't know how to speak English or Hindi so I let it go. What more could I do?” the actress said.

In 2022, Avika Gor claimed that social media has made it simpler for anyone to enter the acting field. “Today, it's easier to become an actor because people have access to social media and other mediums where they can show their talents be it with reels or on YouTube and reach out to the audience. There's money, ad deals and fan interactions on digital platforms and it's your call on how approachable you want to be or even how greedy,” she told Hindustan Times.

Avika Gor also shared that despite being in the industry for years, it becomes challenging for her to stay highly active on social media. “I end up thinking, let's do it as everyone else is (very active on social media) and it's not a big deal. But deep down, it doesn't feel right, hence, I take a step back. For example, making those lip sync reels isn't something I should do in my career right now even though at the end of the day that seems to get you followers and once you get followers, good brands come to you,” Avika Gor added.

In terms of work, Avika Gor will be next seen in the film Bloody Ishq.