Vikrant Massey Reveals He Quit TV When He Had Rs 35 Lakh Per Month Contract In Hand

Vikrant Massey has been receiving lots of love and appreciation for his film 12th Fail. The Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial is based on the real-life journey of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who became an IPS officer after cleaning toilets, working in the library and toiling hard to overcome every obstacle which came his way. Now in an interview with Unfiltered by Samdish, Vikrant opened up about his initial days in the industry. The actor also spoke about the time when he worked in daily soaps and then he decided to give up on a successful TV career to try his luck in cinema. Vikrant also added that he used to earn Rs 35 lakh a month when he made up his mind to quit TV. The actor said, “I earned a lot in TV. I bought my first house at the age of 24. But all that regressive content on TV was happening simultaneously and I felt like coming out of the world and trying my luck in cinema. I realised that though I became secure financially, it didn't help me sleep well. I had this realisation when I fulfilled all my financial responsibilities towards my parents and others.”

He added, “My parents were in shock when I told them I am going to restart over in films. I was making a lot of money. At the age of 24, I was earning Rs 35 lakh per month, especially for someone who comes from a middle-class background. I quit TV at the time when I had a Rs 35 lakh per month contract in my hand. I decided to do good work and find peace.”

Vikrant Massey also revealed how his(then girlfriend) wife Sheetal Thakur used to help him with money for auditions. The actor said, “My savings got exhausted in a year and then my wife Sheetal (his girlfriend at the time) used to give me pocket money for auditions.” Vikrant and Sheetal got married in 2022. The couple recently welcomed their first child, a boy.

Meanwhile, Vikrant Massey has featured in several hit daily soaps including Balika Vadhu and Baba Aiso Varr Dhoondo.