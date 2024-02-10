Vikrant Massey And Sheetal Thakur Bring Son Home. See Pics

Vikrant Massey pictured by the lensmen

New parents Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur were pictured leaving the hospital with their newborn on Saturday afternoon. On Saturday, Vikrant was pictured from inside his car. He can be seen wearing a green shirt in the pictures. He can also be seen wearing a cap. Vikrant can be seen waving at the paparazzi stationed outside. He can be seen smiling for the cameras as well. On Wednesday, Vikrant and Sheetal welcomed a baby boy. Vikrant Massey has been garnering praise for his stellar performance in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail. Take a look at the pictures here:

Vikrant and wife Sheetal Thakur shared identical posts on Instagram announcing the baby's arrival. The note read, "O7.02.2024 - For we have become one. We are bursting with joy and love to announce the arrival of our son, love Sheetal and Vikrant." The comments section of the post was flooded with congralutatory messages. Bhumi Pednekar dropped a few heart emojis. Sobhita Dhulipala wrote, "Badhaai ho!!" Tahira Kashyap wrote, "Congratulations." Rasika Dugal wrote, "Super congratulations guys. Much love." Surbhi Jyoti wrote, "Congratulations guysss." Manish Malhotra wrote, "Congratulations." Take a look at the post here:

A couple of months ago, Sheetal Thakur shared a few fun-filled pictures from her baby shower ceremony. In the pictures, Vikrant and Sheetal can be seen having a blast with their family members. They can be seen playing games as well. Sharing the pictures from the ceremony, Sheetal wrote, "Life's about to get a whole lot cuter. Snippets from my babyshower #hatchingso" Take a look:

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur began dating in 2015. They have worked together in the Ekta Kapoor-backed series Broken But Beautiful. Vikrant Massey is best known for his roles in films such as Haseen Dilruba, Chhapak and Gaslight. Vikrant Massey won the trophy of the Best Actor (Critics) at the Filmfare Awards 2024.