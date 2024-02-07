Vikrant Massey And Sheetal Thakur Welcome A Son: 'We Are Bursting With Joy And Love'

Vikrant and Sheetal Thakur in a throwback picture. (courtesy: SheetalThakur)

Vikrant Massey is on cloud nine as he and Sheetal Thakur welcomed a baby boy today. Vikrant Massey, who has been receiving praise for his stellar performance in 12th Fail from critics and fans alike, became father to a son. Vikrant and wife Sheetal Thakur shared identical posts on Instagram and announced the baby's birth. The note read, "O7.02.2024 - For we have become one. We are bursting with joy and love to announce the arrival of our son, love Sheetal and Vikrant." The comments section of the post was flooded with congralutatory messages. Bhumi Pednekar dropped a few heart emojis. Sobhita Dhulipala wrote, "Badhaai ho!!" Tahira Kashyap wrote, "Congratulations." Rasika Dugal wrote, "Super congratulations guys. Much love." Surbhi Jyoti wrote, "Congratulations guysss." Manish Malhotra wrote, "Congratulations." Take a look at the post here:

In September last year, Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur announced they are expecting their first child. The couple shared the news on Instagram. Sharing a wedding picture, the couple wrote, "New beginnings. We are expecting. Baby coming 2024."

A couple of months ago, Sheetal Thakur shared a few fun-filled pictures from her baby shower ceremony. In the pictures, Vikrant and Sheetal can be seen having a blast with their family members. They can be seen playing games as well. Sharing pictures from the ceremony, Sheetal wrote, "Life's about to get a whole lot cuter. Snippets from my babyshower #hatchingso" Take a look:

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur began dating in 2015. They have worked together in the Ekta Kapoor-backed series Broken But Beautiful. Vikrant Massey is best known for his roles in films such as Haseen Dilruba, Chhapak and Gaslight. Vikrant Massey won the trophy of the Best Actor (Critics) at the Filmfare Awards 2024.