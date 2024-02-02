Kareena Kapoor's Praise For 12th Fail Prompts This Reaction From Vikrant Massey: 'Ab Main Retire Ho Sakta Hoon'

Vikrant shared this image. (courtesy: VikrantMassey)

Kareena Kapoor is the latest celebrity to join the bandwagon of fans of 12th Fail. Vikrant Massey played the lead role in the film and Vidhu Vindod Chopra directed the film. Kareena chose one word to express her admiration and it is "Legends." Kareena Kapoor wrote on her Instagram, "12th Fail" and dropped a heart emoji. She wrote, "Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, Anant Joshi, Anshuman Pushkar and the entire cast and crew... Legends." Kareena dropped a couple of heart emojis at the end of the text. Vikrant Massey couldn't contain his happiness and replied to the message with these words, "Bas, ab main retire ho sakta hoon (Now, I can take my retirement)!!! Thank you so so much Ma'am! You have no idea what this means to me." Take a look at their Instagram exchange:

Vikarnat Massey is a big fan of Kareena Kapoor and he shared a picture with her on his Instagram a couple of months back. In the picture, Vikrant can be seen dressed in a black suit while Kareena wears a red ensemble. They can be seen sporting their best smiles for the cameras. Vikrant wrote in the caption, "I've always loved her. But this day, I fell in love all over again." Take a look:

Meanwhile, Vikrant Massey won the Best Actor Award in the Critics Category for his stellar performance in 12th Fail at the 69th Filmfare Awards. The actor dedicated the award to IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma, on whom the film is based. Manoj Kumar Sharma also shared a picture with Vikrant and his trophy on social media and he wrote, "Jab ek Manoj dusre Manoj ko apni Filmfare trophy dikhane lata hai, tab uss par aur bhi pyaar ata hai (When one Manoj brings his Filmfare trophy to another Manoj, it is all the more lovable)." Take a look at the post here:

The actor also shared a picture of himself with his trophy and he wrote, "We're home. Finally. Thank you Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Zee Studio Official and Filmfare for turning my childhood dream into a reality."

12th Fail is based on the real-life journey of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who became an IPS officer after cleaning toilet, working in library and toiling hard to overcome every obstacle which came his way. The film stars Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, Anant V Joshi, Sanjay Bishnoi. The long list of 12th Fail fans among celebrities include Kamal Haasan, Hrithik Roshan, Vijay Deverakonda, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Farhan Akhtar, Anil Kapoor and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, Vicky Kaushal.