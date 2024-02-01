Vikrant Massey To Headline Rajkumar Hirani's Web Project: Report

Image instagrammed by Vikrant. (courtesy: VikrantMassey)

Vikrant Massey, who has been hugely praised for his peformance in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail, will reportedly play the lead role in Rajkumar Hirani's debut web project. Rajkumar Hirani will be the showrunner while his assistant Amir Satyaveer Singh will reportedly direct the show. Confirming his association with the project, Rajkumar Hirani told News 18: "Certain stories require a long format approach and not make into a film. The one which we are working on currently (with Vikrant Massey in the lead) is something that we found during Covid times. I'll be working as a showrunner on the series and so I'll be completely involved on the show. It is something that I am very happy about as I am excited about the script and the way it has panned out."

According to a News 18 report, the makers plan to shoot it over a two month long schedule. The series will go on the floors next month.

Meanwhile, Vikrant Massey won the Best Actor Award in the Critics Category for his stellar performance in 12th Fail at the 69th Filmfare Awards. The actor dedicated the award to IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma, on whom the film is based. Manoj Kumar Sharma also shared a picture with Vikrant and his trophy on social media and he wrote, "Jab ek Manoj dusre Manoj ko apni Filmfare trophy dikhane lata hai, tab uss par aur bhi pyaar ata hai (When one Manoj brings his Filmfare trophy to another Manoj, it is all the more lovable)." Take a look at the post here:

The actor also shared a picture of himself with his trophy and he wrote, "We're home. Finally. Thank you Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Zee Studio Official and Filmfare for turning my childhood dream into a reality."

12th Fail is based on the real-life journey of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who became an IPS officer after cleaning toilet, working in library and toiling hard to overcome every obstacle which came his way. The film stars Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, Anant V Joshi, Sanjay Bishnoi. The long list of 12th Fail fans among celebrities include Kamal Haasan, Hrithik Roshan, Vijay Deverakonda, Rishabh Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Farhan Akhtar, Anil Kapoor and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap,Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal.