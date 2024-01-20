Vicky Kaushal On Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail: 'What A Cinematic Triumph'

Vicky shared this image. (courtesy: VickyKaushal)

The celebrity fan list of Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Failis growing day by day. Vicky Kaushal wrote an appreciation post for the film on his Instagram story. Vicky Kaushal shared a picture in which director Vidhu Vinod Chopra can be seen hugging Vikrant Massey and IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma. Tagging the director, he wrote, "Speechless! Bohat roya par dil khush ho gaya (Cried a lot but it fills up my heart). The best film, the best performance and the best story of the year. What a cinematic triumph! Vidhu Vinod Chopra, I tip my hat off to you Sir."

Tagging Vikrant Massey, who plays the role of Manoj Kumar Sharma in the film, Vicky Kaushal wrote, "Jald hi milkar gale lagna hai (Will meet soon and hug you)." Such an inspiring performance" and dropped a string of heart emojis. For actor Medha Shankar, Vicky wrote, "Absolutely brilliant!" He concluded his post with these words, "And my salute to the entire ensemble cast and all the technicians! What a film!"

A day back, Urmila Matondkar said in her post that Vikrant Massey deserves a national award for the film. She wrote on X, "Uff yeh film..so so many things to appreciate, cheer and love about it. Only VidhuChopraa could've spun a story in such simple n deeply soul searching manner! Outstanding performances by all VikrantMassey shining the brightest. Both him and film are deserving of national awards."

Uff yeh film..so so many things to appreciate,cheer and love about it ❤️

Only @VidhuChopraa could've spun a story in such simple n deeply soul searching manner!

Outstanding performances by all @VikrantMassey shining the brightest💥💥

Both him n film are deserving of national… pic.twitter.com/yEKuu8QDDt — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) January 18, 2024

Earlier Alia Bhatt wrote on her Instagram story an extensive note. She wrote, "One of the most beautiful films I have seen in a while! With such fabulous performances.. Just too too too beautiful! Vikrant Massey, you were so so spectacular I am in awe! Medha Shankar heart and soul of Manoj's journey.. so special and fresh and all things heartwarming! Anantvijay outstanding! And lastly Vidhu Vinod Chopra sir - this film really hits the spot! So moving. So inspiring. So complete! I am full of love after watching this film! To the entire cast and crew! Take a bow."

Re-Sharing Alia's story, Deepika Padukone gave a shout out to the film and she wrote, "+1. I couldn't agree more. Congratulations to the entire cast and crew."

12th Fail is based on the real-life journey of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who became an IPS officer after cleaning toilet, working in library and toiling hard to overcome every obstacle which came his way. The film stars Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, Anant V Joshi, Sanjay Bishnoi. The long list of 12th Fail fans among celebrities include Kamal Haasan, Hrithik Roshan, Vijay Deverakonda, Rishabh Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Farhan Akhtar, Anil Kapoor and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap among others.