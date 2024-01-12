Anurag Kashyap's Verdict On 12th Fail: 'A New Benchmark Has Been Set'

Vikrant Massey in the film. (courtesy: YouTube)

Anurag Kashyap, who has been feeling "a bit lost", found hope and renewed energy to "restart" after watching Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail. Anurag Kashyap wrote an extensive note praising Vidhu Vinod Chopra's craft and skills. He began his note with these words, "Probably the best mainstream film I've seen in 2023 @vidhuvinodchoprafilms at the age of 71 has crafted a masterpiece out of a simple story of an adamant man wanting to be more than what life gives him. He goes and takes what he wants and how. What amazed me about the film is how he breaks all conventions of mainstream and has scenes done in simple long shots.. the crowd scenes of Mukherji nagar which feels like the camera just happened to watch the story unfold without disturbing the atmosphere."

Commenting on the cinematic brilliance of the film, Anurag wrote, "The sparse background score , something that mainstream cinema always shies from. The faith the filmmaker has in himself and his actors and his storytelling that he doesn't use the BGM to manipulate the audience or the emotions . A filmmaker at the peak of his storytelling and at this age . Means I have hope too . A new benchmark has been set by VVC for filmmakers like me who have been feeling a bit lost."

Anurag Kashyap also gave a shout out to the actors and other crew members associated with the film. He wrote, "Kudos to the whole team who I don't know and all the actors. Especially @vikrantmassey @medhashankr @anshumaan_pushkar @anantvjoshi and the cinematographer Ranga , the production designer and the music directors and writers . I have met Manoj and I've read the book but I never could have seen it how VVC saw it. It's on HotStar and a must watch. I was unlucky to find time to see it in cinemas but saw it on my personal screen but do give this film a shot . Love you VVc for inspiring me . May you never really grow up and always be the troublesome brat that you are even at 71 . Just big big hug and love to you . And I am ready to #restart."

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur wrote in the comments section, "I agree." Mainsha Koirala wrote, "Not seen it yet but very very very keen to watch it!!"

Earlier this week, Rohit Shetty shared a picture with IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, on whom the film is based. Rohit wrote in the caption, "Meet the real hero of "12th Fail" Manoj Kumar Sharma, had the honour of working with him during covid, at that time he was serving for Mumbai police... if you have not seen 12th fail please do watch... it's an inspiring story specially for students and youngsters." Take a look:

12th Fail is based on the real-life journey of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who became an IPS officer after cleaning toilet, working in library and toiling hard to overcome every obstacle which came his way. The film stars Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, Anant V Joshi, Sanjay Bishnoi.