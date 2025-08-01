71st National Film Awards: Controversial Film <i>The Kerala Story</i> Wins Best Direction And Best Cinematography

The winners of the 71st National Film Awards have been announced, celebrating the best in cinema from 2023. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting revealed the winners on Friday at a press conference in New Delhi.

The 71st National Film Awards recognises films certified by the censor board from January 1 to December 31, 2023.

The Kerala Story which was embroiled in a horde of controversies, won the award for Best Cinematography by Prasanthanu Mohapatra. Sudipto Sen won for Best Direction for The Kerala Story.

12th Fail one of 2023's best films, won two awards today. 12th Fail bagged the National Award for Best Film, while Vikrant Massey took home his first National Award for Best Actor. He shared his special win with Shah Rukh Khan who also got the Best Actor recognition for Jawan.

Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani won big at the recently held ceremony. It bagged the award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. Next the award for Best Choreography for Dhindhora Baje Re! – Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Vaibhavi Merchant had choreographed the song.

Rani Mukerji won the Best Actress for Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway for her powerful performance.