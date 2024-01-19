Urmila Matondkar On 12th Fail Actor Vikrant Massey: 'Deserves National Award.' Actor Replies

Vikrant Massey in a still from the film. (courtesy: YouTube)

Urmila Matondkar is the latest celeb to join the bandwagon who was in awe after watching Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail. The Rangeela actor wrote an appreciation post on X (formerly known as Twitter). Urmila wrote, "Uff yeh film..so so many things to appreciate, cheer and love about it. Only VidhuChopraa could've spun a story in such simple n deeply soul searching manner! Outstanding performances by all VikrantMassey shining the brightest. Both him and film are deserving of national awards."

In another post, she applauded the soul-stirring performance of Vikrant Massey. She wrote, "An absolutely flawless performance!! Bravo Vikrant Massey." Vikrant also responded to her post and wrote, "Thank you so much ma'am. I'm a bit tongue-tied and star-struck. Been your admirer like millions. But to get your post today surely makes my day. Thank you again."

Earlier Alia Bhatt wrote on her Instagram story an extensive note. She wrote, "One of the most beautiful films I have seen in a while! With such fabulous performances.. Just too too too beautiful! Vikrant Massey, you were so so spectacular I am in awe! Medha Shankar heart and soul of Manoj's journey.. so special and fresh and all things heartwarming! Anantvijay outstanding! And lastly Vidhu Vinod Chopra sir - this film really hits the spot! So moving. So inspiring. So complete! I am full of love after watching this film! To the entire cast and crew! Take a bow."

Re-Sharing Alia's story, Deepika Padukone gave a shout out to the film and she wrote, "+1. I couldn't agree more. Congratulations to the entire cast and crew."

12th Fail is based on the real-life journey of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who became an IPS officer after cleaning toilet, working in library and toiling hard to overcome every obstacle which came his way. The film stars Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, Anant V Joshi, Sanjay Bishnoi. The long list of 12th Fail fans among celebrities include Kamal Haasan, Hrithik Roshan, Vijay Deverakonda, Rishabh Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Farhan Akhtar, Anil Kapoor and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap among others.