Inside Sheetal Thakur's Baby Shower With Husband Vikrant Massey By Her Side

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: vikrantmassey)

Soon-to-be parents Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur hosted a fun-filled baby shower in the presence of their close friends and family. On Tuesday, the couple shared inside pictures from the baby shower. In the pictures shared, we can see the couple having a gala time while playing games. Sheetal looks lovely in a green gown while Vikrant looks dapper in a white suit. Sharing the pictures, Sheetal captioned it, "Life's about to get a whole lot cuter. Snippets from my baby shower.#hatchingsoon."

Take a look at the post below:

In September this year, Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur announced they are expecting their first child. The couple shared the news on Instagram. The baby is due next year, they said. "New beginnings. We are expecting. Baby coming 2024," Massey and Thakur posted on their respective official accounts.

On the work front, Vikrant's 12th Fail released in theatres in October. The film, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, revolves around the real-life story of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma. The main character of the film fails in his Class 12 exam but goes on to become an IPS officer. Vikrant told Hindustan Times that just like his character in 12th Fail he also had to restart and reshape his acting career a few times. Vikrant even claimed that he felt he was being “underutilised”. “All of us restart from time to time. Life is very placid and if not, then something must be wrong. It's how life goes on. Zindagi me utaar chadhav hotein hai (life is filled with ups and downs), be it personally, professionally or physically. You might restart your life at different times,” Vikrant Massey was quoted as saying.

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur began dating in 2015. They have worked together in the Ekta Kapoor-backed series Broken But Beautiful. Vikrant Massey is best known for his roles in films such as Haseen Dilruba, Chhapak and Gaslight.