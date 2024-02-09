12th Fail Actor Medha Shankr Shares BTS Pic With Vikrant Massey

Image instagrammed by Medha Shankr. (courtesy: MedhaShankr)

Medha Shankr has been reliving the 12th Fail days. The actor, who shot to limelight after 12th Fail's success, shared a few BTS pictures on her Instagram profile. She shared the pictures to mark the day on which she gave her first screen test for the film two years back. Medha shared a few pictures in which she can be seen dressed in a red suit. The last picture of the slide features Vikrant Massey and Medha. Medha wrote in the caption, "9th February 2022. This day two years ago, I gave my first screen test for 12thFail and the rest is history. The last picture was taken right after an intense scene we did (you can see my eyes swollen from all the crying). Other pictures are from a photo shoot we did later. My most special day. Grateful beyond measure." Take a look at her post here:

Earlier, Medha spoke about the meteoric rise in the numbers of her social media followers in an interview with Hindustan Times. Post 12th Fail, Medha's social media followers grew from 16 thousand to 1.8 million. She said, "Before I was locked in for the film, I had 16K followers because I never cared about Instagram and didn't put content regularly. After the OTT release, it grew massively and it's more than a million now, I am slowly realizing the power of social media."

The 27-year-old actress added, "Now I am understanding that you are considered a star not only because you are a great actor but also because your social media blew up. As an actor, this has become important now. Most importantly, great opportunities will come my way because the film did well and my performance is being appreciated as well. But, considering social media, we have to agree that it pays a lot, it is a great way to make money on the side. It will open up a lot of brand collaboration for me."

Meanwhile, Vikrant Massey won the Best Actor (Critics) at the 69th Filmfare Awards 2024. He dedicated his award to IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, on whom the film is based. Manoj Kumar Sharma also shared a picture with Vikrant and his trophy on social media and he wrote, "Jab ek Manoj dusre Manoj ko apni Filmfare trophy dikhane lata hai, tab uss par aur bhi pyaar ata hai (When one Manoj brings his Filmfare trophy to another Manoj, it is all the more lovable)." Take a look at the post here:

12th Fail is based on the real-life journey of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who became an IPS officer after cleaning toilet, working in library and toiling hard to overcome every obstacle which came his way. The film stars Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, Anant V Joshi, Sanjay Bishnoi. The long list of 12th Fail fans among celebrities include Kamal Haasan, Hrithik Roshan, Vijay Deverakonda, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Farhan Akhtar, Anil Kapoor, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, Vicky Kaushal.