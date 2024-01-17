Medha Shankr's Insta Followers Grew To Over A Million After 12th Fail: 'Power Of Social Media'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: medhashankr)

Actor Medha Shankr, who won hearts with her portrayal of Shraddha Joshi in 12th Fail, opened up about gaining tons of Instagram followers post her film's release. Speaking to Hindustan Times, the debutante talked about the rapid rise in her social media followers from 16 thousand to 1.8 million. She said, "Before I was locked in for the film, I had 16K followers because I never cared about Instagram and didn't put content regularly. After the OTT release, it grew massively and it's more than a million now, I am slowly realizing the power of social media.”

The 27-year-old actress further added, "Now I am understanding that you are considered a star not only because you are a great actor but also because your social media blew up. As an actor, this has become important now. Most importantly, great opportunities will come my way because the film did well and my performance is being appreciated as well. But, considering social media, we have to agree that it pays a lot, it is a great way to make money on the side. It will open up a lot of brand collaboration for me.”

ICYDK, Medha Shankr played Vikrant Massey's love interest in 12th Fail. The movie is based on the real-life story of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and his wife IRS officer Shraddha Joshi.

The Vidhu Vinod Chopra film recently found a fan in Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone. On Tuesday night, the actress reposted Alia Bhatt's review of the Vikrant Massey led film and wrote, "+1. I couldn't agree more. Congratulations to the entire cast and crew." Deepika Padukone has previously worked with Vikrant Massey in the 2019 drama Chhapaak.

See what Deepika posted:

Film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film a 3.5-star rating in his review for NDTV and he wrote, "Vidhu Vinod Chopra extracts fine performances from his cast, with Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar occupying the centre stage with aplomb. All the major and minor supporting actors, taking the cue from the film itself, are always on the ball."