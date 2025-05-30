Vikrant Massey And Medha Shankr Get Nostalgic As They Reunite For A Deleted <i>12th Fail</i> Scene

It is a treat for fans of Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail, as the official screenplay is all set to be released.

The Script to Screen sneak peek which has been shared by the official handle of Vidhu Vinod Chopra, offers glimpses of the filmmaking process. But what caught everyone's attention was the deleted scenes between Manoj (Vikrant Massey) and Shraddha (Medha Shankr), it is from the sequence where Shraddha confesses her love to Manoj.

What

A short sneak peek of a script-to-screen version by Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films was released recently. The makers are all set to share the screenplay of the film with the audience.

One of the deleted scenes between Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr's characters in 12th Fail has gotten fans excited.

Talking about his scene, Vikrant Massey said, "Reading the deleted scene with Medha brought back a flood of memories and emotions. We're truly thrilled to share the screenplay with everyone. I hope it resonates with fellow cinephiles and offers audiences a glimpse of the immense hardwork poured into it by the entire team."

Medha Shankr said, "I'll never forget the day I first held the script of 12th Fail, it truly felt like the moment of a lifetime. That day feels like yesterday, and now here we are, revisiting those scenes together. It's surreal. This film has changed my life in so many ways, and I hope the screenplay reaches anyone who needs it today. As I read the lines, I instantly became Shraddha. While the original scene had more of her dialogue, I wholeheartedly agree with what made it to the final cut. The impact it carries now is powerful, it honestly couldn't have been better."

What To Expect

The screenplay which will be released for the audience will feature commentary on how the scenes of the film were planned. Its evolution, the creative pivots, and collaborative decisions that shaped the film.

In the short clips shared so far, the 12th Fail team also share insights on how certain pivotal scenes took place. They also highlighted the on-set improvisation and instinctive inputs from the actors that helped in shaping the film better.

Release

The screenplay and accompanying material will be available on Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films' official platforms on June 3, 2025.

In A Nutshell

12th Fail was one of the biggest hits of 2023. The Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial was led by Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr. The team is gearing up to release the official screenplay for the audience. In one of its teaser clips, a deleted scene between Vikrant and Medha's onscreen characters has added to the excitement.